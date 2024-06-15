New on Hulu June 15-21: new season of fan-favorite comedy highlights Hulu's new arrivals

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, June 15-21? Let us give you a hand with our picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving to the streaming service.

Catching our attention this week is an under-the-radar thriller starring Diane Kruger; a handful of documentaries that deal in cults, crime mysteries and emotional journeys; and a fan-favorite Hulu original series.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below. If you want to see everything that Hulu has to offer not just this week but for the rest of the month, read what's new on Hulu in June .

In the Fade

Diane Kruger in In the Fade (Image credit: Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

Diane Kruger stars in this 2017 thriller landing on Hulu June 15

Though Diane Kruger is best known for her roles in National Treasure and Inglourious Basterds, she received some of the best reviews of her career for her performance in the German movie In the Fade where she seeks revenge after her family is killed in a bomb attack. The movie is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes and won the Best Foreign Language movie from the Golden Globes.

Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown

(Image credit: Don Como/Hulu)

Three-episode docuseries premieres on June 17

Told through the stories of the survivors, Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown explores the religious movement led by Jim Jones that eventually resulted in a mass casualty event that claimed the lives of 918 people. All three episodes are going to be available immediately.

Clotilda: The Return Home

(Image credit: National Geographic/Etinosa Yvonne)

Emotional documentary arrives on the streaming service June 18

The Clotilda is the infamous last slave ship that transported Africans from their home to be enslaved in America. Following the discovery of the ship's wreckage in recent years, National Geographic explorer Tara Roberts joins descendants of two of the people captured and transported on the Clotilda as they travel back to their ancestral homeland.

Wicked Tuna season 13

(Image credit: PFTV)

New season of National Geographic series hit Hulu on June 19

It's time to hop on the boat again and experience the highs, lows and dangers of being a tuna fisherman in the popular series Wicked Tuna, which is returning for its 13th season.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini

(Image credit: Courtesy of Disney)

Docuseries about Sherri Papini mystery arrives on June 20

Much of the US (and at times the world) were caught up in the 2016 disappearance of Sherri Papini and her eventual return three weeks later. Initially thought to be a kidnapping, the story took some dramatic turns as the truth was revealed. Get more insight into the true crime thriller with the new docuseries Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini.

Shoresy season 3

Harlan Kytwayhat, Jared Keeso and Antsanen in Shorsey (Image credit: Gerry Kingsley/Hulu)

Hockey comedy premieres on June 21

With the NHL season nearing its end as the Stanley Cup Finals are being played, hockey fans can still get some on-ice action with the return of the Hulu original series Shoresy for its third season. In Shoresy season 3, the Bulldogs compete against the best teams in Canada for a chance to become national champions.