How to watch 2024 NHL Playoffs: stream online or watch on TV

It's time to polish Lord Stanley up a bit, as the 2024 NHL playoffs are set to get underway on April 20. With 16 teams still in contention, it'll be an exciting race to see who gets to lift the Stanley Cup, and we've got all the information you need on how to watch the 2024 NHL playoffs from start to finish.

The NHL playoffs are always some of the most exciting postseason action around, as we get four rounds of seven-game series, complete with brilliant goals, incredible saves and magnificent playoff beards.

The Vegas Golden Knights are going to get the chance to defend their 2023 Stanley Cup victory, but it won't be easy in the competitive Western Conference field, which includes Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers, Nathan McKinnon's Colorado Avalanche and potential first-round matchups with either the Vancouver Canucks or the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars. Over in the Eastern Conference, while the race for the final playoff spot is still on, the Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers, New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes are top in the conference and looking to prove it when it matters most.

Get everything you need to know on how to watch the 2024 NHL playoffs right here, as well as the playoff schedule.

How to watch 2024 NHL playoffs in the US

All NHL playoff games are going to air on either ABC, ESPN networks, TNT or TBS on traditional TV. All those channels are available through traditional pay-TV providers, while ABC is also accessible through TV antennas. If you're updating your TV setup to a live TV streaming service, ABC and ESPN are available on Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV, while TNT and TBS are available on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

While ESPN Plus and Hulu do offer hockey coverage throughout the NHL regular season, at this time it is not clear if they are going to offer NHL playoff action. However, all games on TNT and TBS are going to stream live on Max as part of the streaming service’s B/R Sports add-on component, which at this time looks to still be available for free, but will cost $9.99 per month in addition to a normal Max subscription cost once the promotional period is over.

How to watch 2024 NHL playoffs in Canada

Hockey fans in Canada are hoping to see one of their teams lift the Stanley Cup for the first time in 30-plus years. Giving them a shot this year are the Toronto Maple Leafs, Winnipeg Jets, Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers. To watch all of their action, and other NHL playoff games, you are going to need access to Sportsnet and TVA Sports channels.

How to watch 2024 NHL playoffs in the UK

NHL games aren't as readily available in the UK, but hockey fans can still get access to games through the NHL.tv streaming option.

How to watch 2024 NHL playoffs from anywhere

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the 2024 NHL playoffs, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite events or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

2024 NHL playoffs schedule

The official schedule for the 2024 NHL playoffs has not been shared yet, as the regular season runs through Thursday, April 18. From what is available right now, it looks like there will be two games on Saturday, April 20, on TBS, but at what times and what teams are playing in them is TBD.

Once we have a full schedule of the 2024 NHL playoffs we'll add it here.

2024 NHL playoffs teams

Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthew (Image credit: Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

As of Monday, April 15, 14 of the 16 playoff teams have been locked in, though seeding and potential first round matchups are still very much up in the air for many teams.

Here are the teams set to take part in the 2024 NHL playoffs (in alphabetical order by conference):

Eastern Conference

Boston Bruins

Carolina Hurricanes

Florida Panthers

New York Rangers

Tampa Bay Lightning

Toronto Maple Leafs

Western Conference

Colorado Avalanche

Dallas Stars

Edmonton Oilers

Los Angeles Kings

Nashville Predators

Vancouver Canucks

Vegas Golden Knights

Winnipeg Jets

The two remaining playoff spots up for grabs are for No. 3 in the Metropolitan division and the final Eastern Conference wild card. The teams vying for those spots are the Detroit Red Wings, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals.