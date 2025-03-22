New on Hulu March 22-28: our expert's picks for 6 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, March 22-28? Let me give you a hand with my picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

Among my picks for this weeks are a brand new Hulu original series starring the incomparable Nathan Lane, a 2024 Oscar-nominated movie and the start of the final season of a popular TV series.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.

Big Boys season 3

Dylan Llewellyn and Jon Pointing in Big Boys (Image credit: Channel 4)

The British import arrives on Hulu March 25

Hulu is the US streaming home to a few British TV series, and that includes Big Boys, a college-set comedy about best friends Jack (Dylan Llewellyn) and Danny (Jon Pointing) that has received a 100% "Fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes for each season. Big Boys season 3 is the final season of the comedy, but you can watch all of the past episodes on Hulu as well.

Dandelion (2024)

Thomas Doherty and Kiki Layne in Dandelion (Image credit: IFC Films)

2024 "Certified Fresh" indie starring Kiki Layne available starting March 25

There are a couple of indie movies from the last couple of years debuting on Hulu this week that are worth checking out. The first is Dandelion, a romance between two musicians struggling to find success in their careers, starring Kiki Layne (The Old Guard) and Thomas Doherty (Tell Me Lies).

A Complete Unknown (2024)

Timothée Chalamet in A Complete Unknown (Image credit: Macall Polly/Searchlight Pictures)

Stream the eight-time Oscar nominated movie on March 27

Though Timothée Chalamet did not actually win the Oscar for his performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, it was still one of my favorite performances of last year and the movie itself is a top-flight music biopic about one of the great artists of the 20th century (read my A Complete Unknown review for my full thoughts). With A Complete Unknown and Anora, Hulu has a nice selection of recent Oscar nominees.

The Conners season 7

Lecy Goranson and John Goodman in The Conners (Image credit: Disney/Christopher Willard)

New episodes of ABC comedy's final season release weekly on Hulu starting March 27

You can stream all-new episodes from The Conners season 7, the final batch of episodes from the fan-favorite sitcom, on Hulu the day after they air on ABC. Add that to the fact all six previous seasons of The Conners are streaming on Hulu starting this week (The Conners season 6 arrives on March 26), and the entire series is at your fingertips.

The Line (2023)

Alex Wolff (center) in The Line (Image credit: Utopia)

Alex Wolff stars in drama about college kids acting their worst, available March 28

The other indie movie to discover on Hulu this week is The Line, a college-set drama about a university student who lives without fear of consequences (you'll have to see how/if that comes back to bite him) starring Alex Wolff, Bo Mithcell, Austin Abrams, Scott McNairy, Cheri Oteri and John Malkovich. The movie has a "Certified Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Mid-Century Modern

Matt Bomer, Nathan Lane and Nathan Lee Graham in Mid-Century Modern (Image credit: Disney/Chris Haston)

New Hulu original series premieres on March 28

After an acclaimed supporting role on the first few seasons of Only Murders in the Building, Nathan Lane is now leading his own Hulu original series, Mid-Century Modern. Starring alongside Matt Bomer, Nathan Lee Graham and Linda Lavin, the comedy sees three best friends, all gay, deciding to live their best lives in Palm Springs after an unexpected death.