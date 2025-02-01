Big Boys season 3: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything you need to know about the final series

Big Boys season 3 sees more mayhem for Jack and Danny (Dylan Llewellyn and Jon Pointing in first look above).

Big Boys season 3 is the final-ever outing for Channel 4's hit student comedy, which might make some fans quite sad. But the geat news it's just as brilliant as the previous two series.

Dylan Llewellyn and Jon Pointing are back as gay student Jack and his straight best mate Danny and we join the pair as they are preparing for their final year at Brent University and having to cope with the stress of writing their dissertations and thinking about life post-graduation. But no matter how hard things get, the boys can rely on their bromance to get them through.

"The friendship is there, no matter their sexuality," says Dylan, who plays shy Jack. "If people love each other, they love each other. It’s the second family vibes, and it’s so important that we’re showing things like that on TV."

Fan favourites Camille Coduri, Olisa Odele, Harriet Webb, Izuka Hoyle, Annette Badland and Katy Wix are all returning for this series finale. So here’s everything you need to know about Big Boys season 3…

Big Boys season 3 is a six-part series that starts on Channel 4 with a double bill on Sunday February 9 2025 at 10pm and 10.30pm, then playing out in double bills on subsequent Sundays at the same time. All six episodes will be box set on the Channel 4 streaming service from February 9 2025.

The show is also huge in the US on Hulu. When we have a confirmed release date for this third series in the US, we’ll update you on this page.

Is there a trailer for Big Boys season 3?

Yes! This trailer for Big Boys season 3 flashes back to how Jack and Danny first met at university and how they formed their close friendship. But it’s clear there will be difficult times for them both to navigate in their final year ahead. Take a look below...

Big Boys season 3 plot

Big Boys season 3 follows on from the previous two series which saw Jack struggle with his sexuality and the loss of his father, and his straight best friend Danny having mental health issues, since they first met at Brent University.

Now, following on from Big Boys season 2, the action picks up in this third series as they approach their final year. Jack is hoping to finally lose his virginity while Danny is besotted with his girlfriend Corinne. Jack’s mum Camille is dating again while Cousin Shannon is getting used to life as a mum. Meanwhile, there’s a holiday in Greece to look forward to and Jack has to deal with the fallout from devastating departure of Louis Walsh from The X-Factor!

Big Boys season 3 cast — Dylan Llewellyn as Jack

Dylan Llewellyn plays lovable gay student Jack. He's previously starred in Derry Girls, Beyond Paradise, Hollyoaks, Holby City and Dodo.

Best mates Jack and Danny. (Image credit: Channel 4/Olly Courtney)

Jon Pointing as Danny

Jon Pointing plays laddish ladykiller Danny, who struggles with his mental health. He has previously starred as Jason in ITV's Roman comedy series Plebs and has also been in Sweetpea, Queenie, Murder is Easy, Smothered, Starstruck and Pls Like.

Who else is starring?

Camille Coduri is back playing Jack’s mum Peggy as is Annette Badland as his Nanny Bingo while Harriet Webb is Cousin Shannon. Olisa Odele is the boys’ friend Yemi and Katy Wix is student union officer Jules. Izuka Hoyle is the studious Corinne and Marc Warren is Danny’s dad Dennis. Sheila Reid, Robert Gilbert and Shane Zaza also star.

Big Boys Season 2 saw Jack, Danny, Corinne and Yemi sharing digs. Wht will season 3 hold? (Image credit: Channel 4.)

Behind the scenes and more on Big Boys season 3

Big Boys season 3 is again by BAFTA-winning writer and creator, Jack Rooke, who also executive produces with Jim Archer, Ash Atalla and Alex Smith for Roughcut TV. The series is directed by Jim Archer and produced by Bertie Peek. It was commissioned for Channel 4 by Charlie Perkins, Head of Comedy and Joe Hullait, Commissioning Executive for Comedy.

Jack Rooke says: “Ten years ago I took a rather ramshackle comedy-theatre hour about grief and friendship to a damp cave at the Edinburgh Fringe and never thought a decade later it’d be a silly, sweet lil sitcom about a lad’s lad and a dweeby gay becoming best mates. My therapist (a close lesbian friend) suggested that Big Boys is subconsciously about me not being able to say a proper goodbye to certain people or periods of my life, and so to give this show a final send-off is a huge honour. I’ve known the ending since the pilot, and I hope it still represents those first Edinburgh shows but also the collaborative genius of our incredible cast, crew and creative team. I’ll be indebted to them always for giving me the funniest, happiest years making Big Boys 1-3. Thank you!”