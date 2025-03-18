Mid-Century Modern: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the comedy

Palm Springs is an oasis in the California desert, just a hop, skip and a jump from Los Angeles. Long known as a playground for stars like Frank Sinatra, Barry Manilow, Liberace and even Elvis, the town is revered for its distinctive and lavish mid-century architecture. That makes it the perfect setting for Hulu's new comedy series Mid-Century Modern.

Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer and Nathan Lee Graham are three best friends, described as "gay gentlemen of a certain age," who decide that Palm Springs is the place for them following the death of a dear friend. As they forge a new path in their lives, they know they can rely on each other to make it through life.

Here's everything we know about Mid-Century Modern.

Mid-Century Modern premieres Friday, March 28, on Hulu in the US. There is currently no premiere date for UK viewers just yet, but the show will eventually land on Disney Plus.

Mid-Century Modern premise

Here's the synopsis of Mid-Century Modern from Hulu: "Mid-Century Modern follows three best friends — gay gentlemen of a certain age – who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs where the wealthiest one lives with his mother. As a chosen family, they prove that no matter how hard things get, there’s always someone around to remind you it would be better if you got your neck done."

Mid-Century Modern cast

Mid-Century Modern features an all-star cast that includes Nathan Lane (The Birdcage) as Bunny Schneiderman, Matt Bomer (American Horror Story: Hotel) as Jerry Frank, Nathan Lee Graham (Zoolander) as Arthur Broussard and Linda Lavin (Alice) as Sybil Schneiderman, Bunny’s mother. Sadly, Lavin passed away in December 2024, making Mid-Century Modern her last role.

Here are the character descriptions from Hulu:

"A successful businessman with one foot in retirement, Bunny is forever in search of love, but he first has to be convinced he’s worthy of it. Like her son, Sybil’s strengths are her weaknesses: wise, caring, and iconoclastic – which sometimes means she’s critical, smothering and amoral. Jerry left the Mormon Church and his marriage in his early 20s after his wife informed him and the rest of the congregation that he was a homosexual. Now a latter-day saint in the literal sense of the term, Jerry is pure of heart. He is also hard of body and soft of head. Arthur is dignified, elegant, brilliant even. His edginess comes from the knowledge that real life will never quite match the grace and panache that would exist if only he were in charge."

Mid-Century Modern trailer

Take a look at the trailer for Mid-Century Modern below.

Mid-Century Modern | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Mid-Century Modern behind the scenes

Mid-Century Modern comes from executive producers Max Mutchnick & David Kohan and executive producer Ryan Murphy (Doctor Odyssey, 9-1-1). Nathan Lane and Matt Bomer also executive produce the series, along with James Burrows, who also serves as director. 20th Television is the studio.