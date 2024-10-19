New on Hulu October 19-25: our expert's picks for 5 new TV shows and movies coming to Hulu

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, October 19-25? Let us give you a hand with our picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

As we head deep into October, fittingly there are some picks that are perfect for the Halloween season, including a pair of newer horror movies (one more hardcore, the other campy). There's also going to be brand new documentary hitting the streaming profiling one of the biggest rock stars in the world.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.

The Lego Batman Movie (2017)

Fun, animated movie for all ages assembles on Hulu as of October 19

One of the breakout pieces (pun intended) of The Lego Movie was Will Arnett’s Lego Batman, so much so that he got his very own spinoff movie, and darn it, if The Lego Batman Movie isn’t one of the most fun Batman movies we’ve had in quite some time. Arnett’s gravelly-voiced caped crusader battles the Joker (here voiced by Zach Galifianakis) and a host of other super villains in an animated movie that is fun and funny for all ages. Well worth a watch now that it’s on Hulu.

Late Night with the Devil (2023)

Ingrid Torelli, David Dastmalchian and Laura Gordon in Late Night with the Devil (Image credit: BFA/IFC Film/Alamy Stock Photo)

Add “Certified Fresh” horror movie to your Halloween watchlist starting October 19

As we get closer to Halloween, if you’re looking for some new horror to add to your watchlist in addition to the classics, Late Night with the Devil should be on your radar. The 2023 movie stars David Dastmalchian as a late night talk show host in the 70s attempts to boost his ratings by having a girl who claims she is possessed by a demon. Though thought of as a bit, it turns out to be all too real. The movie is presented as a documentary/found footage, to add to the atmosphere. Critics loved it, as the movie is “Certified Fresh” with a very impressive score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes .

Carved (2024)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Disney)

The pumpkins fight back in this new Hulu original horror movie premiering October 21

If Late Night with the Devil is too intense for your liking, then Carved could be a fun alternative. Carved is more of a campy comedy/horror blend, as it follows a group of people who become the victims of pumpkins that come to life and decide to take vengeance after years of being carved up as Halloween decorations. It sounds ridiculous and I’m absolutely pumped to watch it in all of its kitschy glory.

What We Do in the Shadows season 6 premiere

Harvey Guillen, Mark Proksch, Natasia Demetriou, Matt Berry and Kayvan Novak in What We Do in the Shadows (Image credit: Russ Martin/FX)

Watch the acclaimed TV series’ final season on-demand on Hulu starting October 22

Keeping on the Halloween theme, one of TV’s best shows is coming back, as What We Do in the Shadows season 6 premieres on FX on October 21, then becomes available to steam on Hulu on October 22. The series, which is set up as a documentary following a group of ancient vampires living together in modern day America, has been Emmy-nominated and on plenty of best of lists, but is sadly coming to an end with its sixth season. All previous seasons of the comedy are available on Hulu right now, so whether you want to rewatch the show or catch up with it, you can do that with Hulu this month.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

Bruce Springsteen (Image credit: Courtesy of Disney)

Get an unprecedented backstage look at Bruce Springsteen in Hulu doc on October 25

“The Boss” is giving fans a look behind the scenes of one of his concerts with the new documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. Specifically, it follows legendary musician and entertainer Springsteen as he prepares for his 2023-2024 world tour. In addition to streaming on Hulu, the documentary is also going to be available on Disney Plus.