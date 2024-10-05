New on Hulu October 5-11: our expert picks 6 new TV shows and movies coming to Hulu
Halloween starts in earnest with a Hulu original Halloween special and an intriguing horror movie.
Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, September 28-October 4? Let us give you a hand with our picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.
This week, Hulu kicks its Halloween slate into high gear (or Huluween, as they like to call it) with a Halloween special for a Hulu original series and an intriguing horror movie from earlier 2024. Plus, a first for the streamer and popular broadcast shows drop their new seasons on-demand.
Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.
Casey Anthony's Parents Speak
- Another layer to the Casey Anthony saga is revealed on Hulu October 5
The Casey Anthony trial, which focused around the death of her young daughter Caylee Marie Anthony, was one of the most talked about cases in recent memory. So much so that it continues to be a hot topic for true crime documentaries to focus on. That includes Casey Anthony's Parents Speak, which features exclusive interviews with Cindy and George Anthony.
Solar Opposites: Halloween Special 2
- A Halloween treat from the Hulu original animated series arrives on October 7
The hit Hulu original series Solar Opposites is getting its second Halloween special this week, part of the streamer's Huluween offerings in October. In it, Korvo's distaste for Halloween brings the Spirit of Halloween into the picture, who curses him and the gang unless they embrace the spooky holiday.
Accused season 2
- Catch the latest episodes of the Fox crime drama on-demand on Hulu starting October 9
An anthology series that tackles a new case every week with a new cast, Accused takes a look at the legal proceedings from the perspective of the defendant. Accused season 2 is going features Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy, Taylor Schilling, Justin Chambers, Danny Pino, Nick Cannon and, returning from Accused season 1, Michael Chiklis as part of its rotating ensemble. You can catch up with all of the latest episodes of Accused on Hulu the day after they air on Fox.
La Máquina
- Spanish-language boxing drama premieres October 9
Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna, best known for co-starring in the classic Y tu mamá tambien, reunite for this Hulu original series, the first-ever Spanish-language original from the streamer, about an aging boxer (Bernal) whose manager (Luna) secures him one last chance at the title. However, shady, dangerous figures take a keen interest in forcing them to lose the big fight, or else. Eiza González also stars. All episodes of the show will be available to watch immediately.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Abbott Elementary season 4
- School is back in session, with Abbott Elementary season 4 episodes streaming on-demand as of October 10
Emmy-winning comedy series Abbott Elementary returns for its fourth season on October 9, but if you can't watch it live then you can get all of the latest episodes when they premiere on Hulu the next day starting October 10. How will things change with our favorite teachers now that Janine and Gregory have acted on their feelings for each other? Plus, when and what will happen when the announced crossover with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia takes place?
Sting (2024)
- "Fresh" horror movies makes its streaming debut on Hulu starting October 11
The indie horror movie Sting was released in movie theaters earlier this year, but it couldn't have better timing to make its streaming debut, during the Halloween season. Rated "Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes by critics, the movie follows a 12-year-old girl who decides to raise a spider as a pet, only to have to fight for her life when the arachnid transforms into a giant, flesh-eating monster.
Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Only Murders in the Building, Yellowstone, The Boys, Game of Thrones and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun. Follow on Letterboxd.