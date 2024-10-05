New on Hulu October 5-11: our expert picks 6 new TV shows and movies coming to Hulu

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, September 28-October 4? Let us give you a hand with our picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

This week, Hulu kicks its Halloween slate into high gear (or Huluween, as they like to call it) with a Halloween special for a Hulu original series and an intriguing horror movie from earlier 2024. Plus, a first for the streamer and popular broadcast shows drop their new seasons on-demand.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.

Casey Anthony's Parents Speak

Cindy and George Anthony (Image credit: A&E)

Another layer to the Casey Anthony saga is revealed on Hulu October 5

The Casey Anthony trial, which focused around the death of her young daughter Caylee Marie Anthony, was one of the most talked about cases in recent memory. So much so that it continues to be a hot topic for true crime documentaries to focus on. That includes Casey Anthony's Parents Speak, which features exclusive interviews with Cindy and George Anthony.

Solar Opposites: Halloween Special 2

(Image credit: Courtesy of Disney)

A Halloween treat from the Hulu original animated series arrives on October 7

The hit Hulu original series Solar Opposites is getting its second Halloween special this week, part of the streamer's Huluween offerings in October. In it, Korvo's distaste for Halloween brings the Spirit of Halloween into the picture, who curses him and the gang unless they embrace the spooky holiday.

Accused season 2

Felicity Huffman in Accused (Image credit: Steve Wilkie/FOX)

Catch the latest episodes of the Fox crime drama on-demand on Hulu starting October 9

An anthology series that tackles a new case every week with a new cast, Accused takes a look at the legal proceedings from the perspective of the defendant. Accused season 2 is going features Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy, Taylor Schilling, Justin Chambers, Danny Pino, Nick Cannon and, returning from Accused season 1, Michael Chiklis as part of its rotating ensemble. You can catch up with all of the latest episodes of Accused on Hulu the day after they air on Fox.

La Máquina

Gael Garcia Bernal and Diego Luna in La Máquina (Image credit: Courtesy of Hulu)

Spanish-language boxing drama premieres October 9

Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna, best known for co-starring in the classic Y tu mamá tambien, reunite for this Hulu original series, the first-ever Spanish-language original from the streamer, about an aging boxer (Bernal) whose manager (Luna) secures him one last chance at the title. However, shady, dangerous figures take a keen interest in forcing them to lose the big fight, or else. Eiza González also stars. All episodes of the show will be available to watch immediately.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Abbott Elementary season 4

Quinta Brunson, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti and Janelle James in Abbott Elementary (Image credit: Disney/Gilles Mingasso)

School is back in session, with Abbott Elementary season 4 episodes streaming on-demand as of October 10

Emmy-winning comedy series Abbott Elementary returns for its fourth season on October 9, but if you can't watch it live then you can get all of the latest episodes when they premiere on Hulu the next day starting October 10. How will things change with our favorite teachers now that Janine and Gregory have acted on their feelings for each other? Plus, when and what will happen when the announced crossover with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia takes place?

Sting (2024)

Alyla Browne in Sting (Image credit: BFA/Well Go USA Entertainment/Alamy Stock Photo)

"Fresh" horror movies makes its streaming debut on Hulu starting October 11

The indie horror movie Sting was released in movie theaters earlier this year, but it couldn't have better timing to make its streaming debut, during the Halloween season. Rated "Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes by critics, the movie follows a 12-year-old girl who decides to raise a spider as a pet, only to have to fight for her life when the arachnid transforms into a giant, flesh-eating monster.