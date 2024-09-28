New on Max September 28-October 4: our expert picks 6 new TV shows and movies coming to Max

Looking for something to watch on Max this week, September 28-October 4? Well, allow us to offer a helping hand with our best picks for new TV shows and movies arriving on the streaming platform.

This week sees a new batch of classics and hidden gems arrive on Max, which is good news for movie buffs. In particular, a slew of Oscar winners storm the streamer, and one movie is still haunting after all these years. Plus, a new reality TV show debuts that may leave you wondering if there are scarier things in a home than a pile of dirty dishes or clothes.

Check out all of our must-watch picks for this week directly below.

Invictus (2009)

Matt Damon in Invictus (Image credit: BBC)

Matt Damon and Morgan Freeman deliver Oscar-nominated performances in Invictus streaming on October 1

Starring Oscar winners Matt Damon and Morgan Freeman, directed by Oscar-winning director Clint Eastwood and based on the true story of Nelson Mandela and Francois Pienaar trying to unite South Africa post-apartheid, Invictus had all the makings of a great movie. Thankfully, when the final product hit theaters, it was. Everything aligns to make this period drama more than just a feel-good sports story, as it speaks to the importance of uniting for the betterment of a nation and humanity.

It (2017)

Bill Skarsgård in It (Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Pennywise the clown gets a horrifying makeover in 2017's It, streaming on October 1

If you already have a fear of clowns, It certainly won't help with that as it follows Stephen King's infamous Pennywise. The bloodthirsty clown attempts to go on a murdering spree in this horror movie, terrorizing the children of one small town. The movie definitely will help usher you into the Halloween mood if you're a fan of the pastime. By the way, this is not the "haunting" movie we previously mentioned.

Misery (1990)

Kathy Bates and James Caan in Misery (Image credit: Castle Rock / Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo)

Kathy Bates delivers an Oscar-winning performance in Misery, streaming on October 1

We love that Max is being rather timely in releasing the classic Misery this week, as Kathy Bates is once again thriving in Hollywood's spotlight with the premiere of the reimagined Matlock. In Misery, Bates plays a crazed fan who happens to rescue the focus of her obsession, a novelist portrayed by James Caan, after he gets into a car accident. Although he initially thinks he's getting nursed back to health, he quickly learns she has other things in mind. There's one scene with a wooden block that still haunts many to this day.

Mississippi Masala (1992)

Sarita Choudhury and Denzel Washington in Mississippi Masala (Image credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

Sarita Choudhury and Denzel Washington star in hidden gem debuting on October 1

When most people think of Denzel Washington movies, they may be quick to bring up Training Day, Glory, Remember the Titans or a litany of others. However, Mississippi Masala is a hidden gem on his award-winning resume. It follows Washington and Sarita Choudhury in their characters' romantic journey as they're faced with feuding families, racial tensions and the usual problems that plague young love.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Andy Serkis' Planet of the Apes reign hits Max on October 1

When Andy Serkis took over the reins as Caesar in the Planet of the Apes movies, fans loved the reimagined take on the classic franchise. First, there was Rise of the Planet of the Apes and then there was Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014), with the former movie only slightly edging out its sequel. However, you can watch both on Max this month, so you can be the judge.

Scariest House in America season 1

Retta, Scariest House in America (Image credit: HGTV)

Actress and TV host Retta is back to host new show, Scariest House in America on October 4

If you've watched Ugliest House in America, well here is the spinoff, Scariest House in America season 1. Host Retta is back, and this time she's looking at homes with bat problems, "witchy vibes" and a mobster's old hideout to name a few. Which of the nine homes does she tour will be crowned the scariest?