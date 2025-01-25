New on Netflix Jan 25-31: our expert picks 5 new shows and movies worth trying out this week

It's "thriller week" for Netflix this week — not the Michael Jackson song but the genre. At least two of the shows coming this week tick this box, arguably more, but we've got some other options.

Every week I look through Netflix's upcoming release schedule to bring a curated weekly list of what's worth watching. This week it's everything coming from Saturday, January 25 to Friday, January 31 (though everything is in those last three days).

As I said we've got two big thrillers and a few more shows that'll be thrilling, which may not sound like a lot but there's not much on this week.

A sports docuseries, a comedy and a possibly-controversial drama movie round out the release slate.

So let's find you something to watch on Netflix this week...

Sports docuseries returns on Wednesday, January 29

(Image credit: Netflix)

We begin the week of the first of the annual array of sports docuseries, looking at the upcoming Six Nations rugby tournament.

Six Nations: Full Contact season 2 will take you behind the scenes of last year's Six Nations, showing you the teams' experience battling for the trophy.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are eight episodes of Full Contact's newest season and they'll join the first online on Wednesday, January 29.

The Hooligan

Polish drama series debuts on Wednesday, January 29

(Image credit: Netflix)

Our first thriller this weeks comes from Poland: The Hooligan is a crime story about soccer fans.

The story is about a young boy who decides to join a "hooligan group" in order to maintain a rivalry with an opposing football club. It makes him some quick money and gives him some thrillers but puts him in danger, especially when he decides to start going against the group to make more money.

All episodes of The Hooligan will land on Netflix on Wednesday, January 29.

The Recruit season 2

Thriller series returns on Thursday, January 30

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix has been churning out the thriller sequel series recently and the next one to hit the service is The Recruit.

The first season followed rookie CIA lawyer Owen as he has to complete a mission to protect the agency, and in this new season he's dealing with a situation in South Korea which could lead to a mole being discovered.

There are eight episodes of The Recruit season 2 and they'll all stream on Netflix from Thursday, January 30.

Mo season 2

Comedy series returns on Thursday, January 30

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix has brought back its 2022 comedy-drama series Mo for a second and final season this week.

Mo is about Mohammed Najjar, or Mo, a refugee from Palestine living in Houston. His road to staying in the US has many bumps including, in season 2, his getting stuck in Mexico and having to find his way across the border without documents.

The eight episodes of Mo season 2 land on Netflix on Thursday, January 30.

Lucca's World

Mexican drama movie releases on Friday, January 31

(Image credit: Netflix)

We end the week with our only movie: Lucca's World is based on the non-fiction book "The Two Hemispheres of Lucca", written by the mother of the titular boy.

The story is of a mother with a son who suffers from cerebral palsy (this is Lucca). She travels to India to sign him up for an experimental treatment that could cure his condition.

While the science behind this "true story" that the movie is trying to sell you on has been debunked as "pseudoscience" by people smarter than I, possibly placing this movie into controversial waters, it might still be a heartwarming tale anyway. Streams from Friday, January 31.