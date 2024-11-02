New on Netflix Nov 2-8: our streaming expert picks 8 new movies and TV shows you'll want to watch

Netflix subscribers are going on a round-the-world trip this week, because the line-up of new movies and TV shows coming to the platform this week spans almost every continent around the globe.

Pedro Páramo

Mexican fantasy movie releases on Wednesday, November 6

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Lincoln Lawyer's Manuel Garcia-Rulfo stars in the titular role in Pedro Páramo, based on a Mexican novel.

This movie is about a man who returns to the village he grew up in once his mother dies, in order to find his father. However, the village is run-down and empty, a 'ghost town' as Netflix's synopsis describes it, and his adventures there help him understand more about his family.

This feature movie is being billed as a fantasy or horror, but it seems to be more like a magical realism story.

Love is Blind: Argentina

Argentinian reality series spin-off arrives on Wednesday, November 6

(Image credit: Netflix)

The latest adaptation of Netflix's long-running reality dating series takes us to South America; Love is Blind: Argentina is the seventh international spin on the enduring yet controversial series.

In Love is Blind, a cast of new single people can interact with each other in little pods, but they're not allowed to see each other. Over time they pair up and plan a wedding, and only when a proposal is accepted do they get to meet each other.

Seasons of Love is Blind often have staggered release schedules, so expect to see new batches of episodes popping up for a few weeks.

Born for the Spotlight

Taiwanese drama series releases on Thursday, November 7

(Image credit: Netflix)

Next stop: Taiwan, for the drama series Born for the Spotlight.

The series follows two friends and rivals working in Taiwan's show business, as they vie to become the top actress in the country. At the same time another new actress threatens to topple them both to take top billing.

You'll be able to binge Born for the Spotlight on Netflix from Thursday, November 7 when all episodes will be added to the streamer.

Bank Under Siege

Spanish heist drama arrives on Friday, November 8

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix's Spanish team evidently loves heist dramas, because we have yet another one after Money Heist and its countless spin-offs.

Bank Under Siege is a period heist drama, so it takes place in 1981. It's about 11 men who take over a bank in Barcelona, however they're not there for the money. They're demanding that the government free some people who tried to plot a coup three months prior.

Apparently inspired by true events, Bank Under Siege has 5 parts and all will hit Netflix on Friday, November 8.

Umjolo: The Gone Girl

South African romance movie arrives on Friday, November 8

A series of four South African movies gets its first outing this week with Umjolo: The Gone Girl.

The quadrilogy is about four women whose romantic lives are all affected by a wedding on Valentine's Day, and this first installment centers on one of the women who discovers that her partner isn't being faithful.

Each entry in this franchise is expected to drop monthly and Umjolo: The Gone Girl is the first.

Investigation Alien

Ufology documentary series arrives on Friday, November 8

(Image credit: Netflix)

Our sole American entry into our Netflix round-up this week is Investigation Alien, narrated by noted ufologist George Knapp.

According to Netflix, this docuseries shows new evidence about the existence of extraterrestrial visitors to Earth, including interviews with people who previously weren't keen to be recorded talking about their experiences or views.

Hopefully it'll be a bit more scientific and nuanced than Netflix's usual paranormal fare; we can find out when it lands on Friday, November 8.

Mr. Plankton

Korean rom-com series lands on Friday, November 8

The next stop on our round-the-world voyage is Korea, which is offering us a tear-jerker series in the form of Mr. Plankton.

Mr. Plankton is about a man who goes on a trip to find his biological father with his ex. The catch is that he's got a brain tumor, she has afflictions of her own and he just whisked her off from her wedding, so it's probably going to be the last ride for both of them.

Netflix hasn't said how many episodes of Mr. Plankton there are, but all of them will land on the service on Friday, November 8.

The Cage

French MMA drama releases on Friday, November 8

(Image credit: Netflix)

We end our week in France with a sports drama (and action series, as Netflix bills it) called The Cage.

The Cage follows a young up-and-coming MMA fighter who's given an unexpected change to prove himself. However, the fight will put him up against a tough rival and there's no guarantee that he'll make it through.

Several real MMA fighters star in The Cage, which lands on Netflix in its entirety on Friday, November 8.