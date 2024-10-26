New on Netflix Oct 26-Nov 1: our expert picks 7 shows and movies to stream this week

Lots of the streaming world has been taken over by horror ready for Halloween, but Netflix isn’t committing to quite that extent. Fans of spooky stories will have something to enjoy but there are lots of new videos coming besides those.

Every week I look through everything coming to Netflix to create a curated list of recommendations, and this week my round-up covers new additions hitting the streamer between Saturday, October 26 and Friday, November 1.

There are a few horror or horrifying entries on this list, for people who want some serial killers or aliens in time for Halloween, but it’s not all spooks. We’ve got a documentary, some drama, thrills and a returning Italian legal series.

So whatever you’re into, there should be something for you. Let’s find you something new on Netflix to watch this week.

Time Cut

Time-travelling horror movie arrives on Wednesday, October 30

We begin the week with a Halloween addition: Time Cut is a slashers horror movie aimed at a teen audience.

The movie is about a young woman whose sister was murdered in 2003. When the woman discovers a time machine, she uses it to go back in time to try and stop the murder taking place, however that just puts her in harm’s way too.

The Law According to Lidia Poët season 2

Italian legal drama returns on Wednesday, October 30

Netflix continues its Italian period drama based on a true character when The Law According to Lidia Poët returns for its second season.

Charting the life of the first Italian woman to practise law, the second season of TLAtLP depicts Lidia’s attempts to get her brother to run for parliament, which would let him overturn the laws on women being lawyers, while she undertakes an investigation with an old lover and meets a new potential love interest.

The first season was warmly received, so this could be a great watch. Season 2 has six episodes and all will will stream from Wednesday, October 30.

The Manhattan Alien Abduction

Alien encounter ‘docuseries’ arrives on Wednesday, October 30

In November 1989 a woman called Linda Napolitano was allegedly abducted from her home in Manhattan, being plucked from the window and dangled over the city before being taken into the UFO.

Whether you believe this or not depends on your belief in UFOs, but Netflix seemingly does as it’s billing the new docuseries The Manhattan Alien Abduction as a “true story”. Apparently, a filmmaker filmed the whole thing, and so this docuseries is based on his real footage.

Presumably, if there was footage that proved the existence of extraterrestrials, it wouldn’t be shared for the first time in a Netflix docuseries, but you never know…

Martha

Martha Stewart documentary movie arrives on Wednesday, October 30

Another documentary, but this time you won’t need to suspend your disbelief so much; Martha is about the life and times of businesswoman and TV personality Martha Stewart.

Martha is about how Stewart went from teenage model to billionaire, with interviews from her and other people surrounding her, and judging by some news reports it won’t just be a puff piece but makes some allegations of affairs too.

The Diplomat season 2

Political thriller returns on Thursday, October 31

One of Netflix’s big hits returns this week with The Diplomat season 2 which brings back the Keri Russell thriller.

Russell stars as the titular diplomat, the US’ representative in the UK. In season 2 an explosion from series 1 breaks up her team, and she has to investigate the source of the attack while managing her personal relationships.

You can watch the new episodes of The Diplomat on Thursday, October 31.

Don’t Come Home

Thai horror series arrives on Friday, October 31

Another Halloween pick, this one hailing from Thailand, and it seems to lean more on the thrills than the jump scares.

Don’t Come Home is about a family which… well, comes home to their old family house. However one of them disappears and the police investigation turns up some secrets regarding the place.

You can watch Don’t Come Home on Netflix from Thursday, October 31.

Let Go

Swedish drama movie arrives on Friday, November 1

Our last entry this week is the Swedish movie Let Go.

Let Go is about a housewife who’s struggling with a family that’s on the verge of falling apart. When she receives a mysterious text, she decides to take the group on a trip in the hopes that it’ll pull them back together.