New on Peacock August 24-30: our expert picks 5 new TV shows and movies coming to Peacock

We've hit the dog days of summer and thankfully there are lots of great shows and movies that are new to Peacock in the week of August 17-23 to keep the summer fun rolling.

This week's selection features a charming Hallmark Channel movie, a thrilling reality show, the 2024 Paralympic Games and a couple of movies you won't want to miss.

Check out our picks for this week below. If you want to see everything coming to Peacock this month, check out what's new on Peacock in August.

The Magic of Lemon Drops

Ian Harding, Lyndsy Fonseca in The Magic of Lemon Drops (Image credit: Hallmark Media/Photographer: Holly Dunphy)

Love is in the air with The Magic of Lemon Drops on August 25

When a woman's aunt gives her three lemon drops that allow her to see what could have happened in her life if she'd made different decisions. Lyndsy Fonseca and Ian Harding star in The Magic of Lemon Drops, part of Hallmark Channel's Summer Nights 2024 event.

The Anonymous season 1

The newest episode of The Anonymous drops August 26.

The Anonymous is a show where a group of talented tall-talers, aka liars, try to navigate the real world and the digital world to compete for a cash prize. It's one thing to hide secrets online, but what happens when you have to face those people in real life, too?

Opening Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

(Image credit: Channel 4)

The Paralympic Games kick off on August 28.

On the heels of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Peacock will be bringing live coverage of the events of the 2024 Paralympic Games. This year, the Games will be broadcast with unparalleled coverage so you can follow along with all of the heats, trials and medal competitions from the comfort of your couch.

Book Club: The Next Chapter

Mary Steenburgen, Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton and Candice Bergen in Book Club: The Next Chapter (Image credit: Fifth Season)

Book Club: The Next Chapter arrives August 30.

With a cast that includes Mary Steenburgen, Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton and Candice Bergen, Book Club: The Next Chapter continues the story of four friends who find love and adventure through their travels. This time they're in Italy, making up for lost time on the girls trip of a lifetime.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Fall Guy

(Image credit: Eric Laciste/Universal Pictures)

The Fall Guy arrives August 30.

In most movies, you never see the stunt crew because their job is to make the stars look good. In The Fall Guy, Ryan Gosling plays a stuntman who is on the mend after a big accident. He finds himself in the middle of his own starring role as he has to find a movie star who has gone MIA, leading to a conspiracy that must be solved. Oh, and he has to fix things with the woman he loves, too.