New on Peacock November 23-29: our expert picks 4 new shows and movies coming to Peacock

It's a great week for television and movies on Peacock during the week of November 23-29, with lots of new episodes of your favorite shows arriving on the platform along with several movies guaranteed to keep you entertained.

Thanksgiving week has finally arrived and if you're looking for something to watch in between football games, there's plenty to see on Peacock. There's a whole library full of holiday movies if you need some entertainment while putting up the tree, and you'll also be able to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade live on Peacock on November 28.

Check out our picks for this week below.

Ambulance

Jakes Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Ambulance movie (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Ambulance premieres November 23 on Peacock

Michael Bay is known for his high-octane action movies, and Ambulance fits right in with Bay's impressive resume. Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II play adoptive brothers who embark on a mission to steal the largest sum of money ever from an LA bank, for very different reasons. Will (Abdul-Mateen II) needs money for his wife's medical bills, while Danny (Gyllenhaal) is a career criminal who needs his brother's help to pull off the heist. But when things go wrong and they end up fleeing police in an ambulance, well, you can imagine how that turns out.

Three Wiser Men and a Boy

The Brenner brothers are back in action on November 24

The Brenner Brothers are back in action in Three Wiser Men and a Boy. Five years have passed and Luke (Andrew Walker) is trying to figure out what to do after the director of his son's holiday musical steps down. He calls upon his brothers, Taylor (Tyler Hynes) and Stephan (Paul Campbell) to help set things straight. They also have to contend with their mother Barbara's (Margaret Colin) new boyfriend.

Married to Medicine: Atlanta season 11

(Image credit: Derek White/Bravo)

Season 11 arrives on November 25

Married to Medicine season 11 is back for more drama in the ATL. Coming back this season are Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Toya Bush-Harris, Quad Webb, Phaedra Parks, Esq. and Lateasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford, with Dr. Contessa Metcalfe and Dr. Mimi Sanders joining as friends of the show.

A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special

Colin Jost and Michael Che on Saturday Night Live (Image credit: Will Heath/NBC)

SNL's Thanksgiving Special airs November 28.

After 50 years, Saturday Night Live has delivered quite a few Thanksgiving sketches that live on in our collective memories. A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special is a curated collection of SNL's most popular Thanksgiving-themed sketches in one place.