New on Peacock November 23-29: our expert picks 4 new shows and movies coming to Peacock
There's a lot to choose from this week on Peacock.
It's a great week for television and movies on Peacock during the week of November 23-29, with lots of new episodes of your favorite shows arriving on the platform along with several movies guaranteed to keep you entertained.
Thanksgiving week has finally arrived and if you're looking for something to watch in between football games, there's plenty to see on Peacock. There's a whole library full of holiday movies if you need some entertainment while putting up the tree, and you'll also be able to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade live on Peacock on November 28.
Check out our picks for this week below.
Ambulance
- Ambulance premieres November 23 on Peacock
Michael Bay is known for his high-octane action movies, and Ambulance fits right in with Bay's impressive resume. Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II play adoptive brothers who embark on a mission to steal the largest sum of money ever from an LA bank, for very different reasons. Will (Abdul-Mateen II) needs money for his wife's medical bills, while Danny (Gyllenhaal) is a career criminal who needs his brother's help to pull off the heist. But when things go wrong and they end up fleeing police in an ambulance, well, you can imagine how that turns out.
Three Wiser Men and a Boy
- The Brenner brothers are back in action on November 24
The Brenner Brothers are back in action in Three Wiser Men and a Boy. Five years have passed and Luke (Andrew Walker) is trying to figure out what to do after the director of his son's holiday musical steps down. He calls upon his brothers, Taylor (Tyler Hynes) and Stephan (Paul Campbell) to help set things straight. They also have to contend with their mother Barbara's (Margaret Colin) new boyfriend.
Married to Medicine: Atlanta season 11
- Season 11 arrives on November 25
Married to Medicine season 11 is back for more drama in the ATL. Coming back this season are Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Toya Bush-Harris, Quad Webb, Phaedra Parks, Esq. and Lateasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford, with Dr. Contessa Metcalfe and Dr. Mimi Sanders joining as friends of the show.
A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special
- SNL's Thanksgiving Special airs November 28.
After 50 years, Saturday Night Live has delivered quite a few Thanksgiving sketches that live on in our collective memories. A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special is a curated collection of SNL's most popular Thanksgiving-themed sketches in one place.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.