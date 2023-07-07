New romance for Coronation Street's Stephen after KILLING Elaine?

Coronation Street's Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) is set for a deadly romance as she gets involved with killer Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) — but does this mean Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) has met her grisly demise at the hands of her murdering fiancé?

After his plan to drug Elaine was foiled, Stephen has yet more evil intentions for his bride-to-be, but while we're yet to discover whether Elaine will become another one of Stephen's victims, he sets his sights on Rovers Return landlady Jenny.

With pubs going bust left, right and centre, Jenny begins to worry that her beloved boozer could meet the same fate. But when a stressed Jenny considers her options, the attention of charming businessman Stephen is a welcome distraction.

As a now single Stephen swoops in to be the knight in shining armour Jenny needs, the suave Canadian knows exactly what to say to try and win her heart.

Talking to the TV Times, actress Sally Ann teased: "Jenny is going to have to strap herself in because this summer she's on an emotional roller coaster!

Jenny Connor is set to romance killer Stephen Reid. (Image credit: ITV)

"Jenny finds herself needing help. Stephen knows how much things mean to her, and he gives her advice with her best interests at heart."

As Jenny grows closer to Stephen, she's clueless to his murderous antics as he killed her ex-boyfriend Leo and his dad Teddy. But could Stephen slip up and expose his killer crimes to Jenny? Could she be the one to put an end to his reign of terror once and for all?

Sally Ann added: "She would be like a dog with a bone, but I don't think for a minute that she would think he could be murderous!

"Stephen genuinely loves Jenny. She may be the only person he could be honest with. I don't know what the future holds for them but I adore working with Todd!"

You can read the whole soap summer preview 2023 in the TV Times, which is on sale now.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.