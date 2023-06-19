New romance for Emmerdale's Vinny leads to SHOCK EXIT?

A new romance for Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) could potentially pave the way to his Emmerdale exit as he grows close to an unexpected resident.

Widower Vinny has been grieving the tragic death of his wife Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele), who was killed during Emmerdale's 50th anniversary storm week after she was crushed by a caravan.

Since the accident, a devastated Vinny has been slowly recovering from the trauma of losing his wife and has shown no interest in being in another relationship. But this could be about to change when he forms a surprising bond with Naomi Walters (Karene Peter) next week.

In upcoming scenes, the unlikely pair's friendship blossoms when they bump into each other in Mandy Dingle's (Lisa Riley) beauty salon.

As their friendship grows closer, there could be romance for Vinny and Naomi, but their budding love story could see us saying goodbye to Vinny.

Could Naomi Walters be a new love interest for Vinny? (Image credit: ITV)

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Naomi would reportedly be leaving the Dales after one year.

Troubled Naomi first arrived in Emmerdale last year as the long-lost daughter of vicar Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin), but could her exit see Vinny going with her and leaving the village behind for a fresh start?

Could Vinny leave the village alongside Naomi? (Image credit: ITV)

Fans know that Naomi hasn't been lucky in love during her time on the soap, as her relationship with Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) came to a brutal end, before she got involved with drug dealer Alex Moore (Liam Boyle) who only started dating her as a way to steal the medicine from Manpreet Sharma's (Rebecca Sarker) GP surgery.

Prior to Liv's death, she and husband Vinny had plans to travel around the world together. Could Naomi help Vinny fulfil his dream of travelling around the world?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.