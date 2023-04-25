Emmerdale star 'leaves soap' after just ONE year

It has been reported that an Emmerdale star is set to leave the soap after one year.

Emmerdale star Karene Peter, who plays Naomi Walters, is reportedly set to leave the soap after just one year.

Naomi first arrived in Emmerdale last year as the long-lost daughter of vicar Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin), but now she will be departing the Dales one year after reuniting with her father according to reports.

According to The Sun (opens in new tab)an Emmerdale insider said: "Karene’s loved her time on the soap but it is time for her to go.

“Being on Emmerdale was a dream but she became an actor to play different roles and that’s exactly what she wants to do. The door isn’t being closed on Naomi so she could always make a return down the line.”

It is thought that Karene's final scenes will be filmed soon, meaning her exit storyline will air over the summer.

Naomi reunited with her father Charles Anderson. (Image credit: ITV)

Since arriving in the Dales, Naomi's fiery and defiant attitude has often caused friction between her and dad Charles, but she found herself in a lot of trouble when she was revealed to be one of Nicola King's (Nicola Wheeler) attackers.

She also split up with her boyfriend Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter), meanwhile her partying lifestyle forced her to move in with Charles and his partner Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) after she couldn't afford to pay rent in the house share.

She also joined forces with her brother Ethan Anderson's (Emile John) ex-boyfriend Marcus Dean (Darcy Grey) to put an end to Ethan's boss Greg's predatory behaviour, but their plan went wrong and Marcus was arrested for assault.

Most recently, she was left distraught after she was conned by drug dealer Alex Moore (Liam Boyle), who only started dating her as a way to steal the medicine from Manpreet's GP surgery.

Emmerdale will be welcoming a new family member to the Anderson household as Charles' 'overbearing' mother, Claudette (Flo Wilson) is set to arrive in the village. How will Naomi get on with her grandmother?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX (opens in new tab).