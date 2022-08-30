Emmerdale spoilers: Nicola King wants Naomi to fess up about vile attack!

Nicola King wants her attackers to be punished.

After realising that Naomi Walters (Karene Peter) was among the group of girls who attacked her, Emmerdale 's Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) wants to see justice being done in Monday’s episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

It’s nearly three months since Nicola was viciously attacked by a gang of girls in a car park, but so far no one’s been caught.

Poor Nicola’s been so traumatised by the attack that she hasn’t been the same since and has been suffering from bouts of PTSD…

So when Naomi, the daughter of village vicar Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin), started work at the cafe last week, Nicola was shaken to the core when she recognised the newcomer’s voice and trainers from the day of the traumatising attack…

Nicola’s hoping to see justice being done at last, but is left disappointed when local bobby Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) delivers the news that there isn’t enough evidence to prosecute Naomi.

So she decides to take matters into her own hands…

Charles is stunned when Nicola chastises him for his daughter’s actions and he’s horrified by Nicola’s threat to not only end his career but that of his partner, Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker)!

Then she lays into Naomi and demands that she tell the truth.

Can Nicola get Naomi to come clean about her involvement in the attack?

Sandra Flaherty (Joanne Mitchell) is still trying to drive a wedge between her daughter Liv Dingle (Isobel Steele) and her son-in-law Vinny (Bradley Johnson).

She wants to get Vinny out of the way as part of a grand plan to get her sticky mitts on the money that Liv inherited from her dad.

After seeing how well Vinny and Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) get on, Sandra has planted seeds of doubt in Liv’s mind about the future of her marriage.

Bringing up Liv’s asexuality, Sandra pointed out how it could cause problems for the couple and then raised doubts over Gabby and Vinny’s relationship.

With Sandra getting in her head, Liv’s now worried that she’s going to lose Vinny to Gabby…

Meanwhile, after telling Gabby how Liv and Vinny are having marriage problems. Sandra convinces her to speak to Vinny…

When Gabby questions Vinny on his sex life, there’s an awkward moment when he reveals how he’s never sex.

Liv’s shocked when she spots the awkwardness between her hubby and Gabby…

But it seems Sandra’s plan may have hit a stumbling block, when Liv calls her out for manipulating the situation.

That doesn’t stop her from finding another way to split up the couple though…

Later, she tells her partner in crime Terry (Neil Bell) that she plans to disrupt her daughter’s hard-won sobriety…

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) is feeling guilty after cheating on Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) last week.

When Mack receives a message from a mystery number telling him that their secret’s safe, Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) is shocked to learn that he slept with someone local…

Who could it be?

Emmerdale continues on Wednesday on ITV from 7.30pm.

• There is no episode tomorrow (Tuesday 6th September) due to the Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier (England v Luxembourg).