Emmerdale casts Coronation Street and Hollyoaks star in exciting role

Hollyoaks and Coronation Street star Flo Wilson has joined the cast of Emmerdale as vicar Charles Anderson's (Kevin Mathurin) mother, Claudette.

According to a show insider, Claudette is a "force to be reckoned with" and is completely unafraid to speak her mind. She's also very proud of Charles' position as a vicar and grandson Ethan's (Emile John) job as a lawyer.

She believes herself to be a loving matriarch, but her son Charles thinks otherwise and secretly finds her rather overbearing. But it's not long before the other Emmerdale residents will learn not to get on the wrong side of Claudette.

But what brings Claudette back into Charles’ life?

Executive producer Jane Hudson said of her casting: "We are delighted to welcome Flo Wilson to the cast of Emmerdale.

"Her talent and experience will bring a new dimension to the show, and we can't wait for viewers to see her in action. She's certainly going to ruffle feathers in the Anderson household."

Flo Wilson will be playing Charles Anderson's overbearing mother, Claudette. (Image credit: ITV)

Flo's acting career spans over four decades on stage, screen and soapland.

She has already had a number of roles in other soaps, including Hollyoaks, where she played the role of Diane Jennings, a nurse who investigated the gross misconduct allegation against Lynsey Nolan (Karen Hassan) in 2011.

Flo also played a nurse in Coronation Street, treating cobbles residents Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) and Colin Grimshaw (Edward de Souza).

She starred as Lulu Deloitte in Death in Paradise season 10 and is set to appear as Mrs. Wheatley in Sanditon season 3.

Her other credits include Help, Mood, Shameless, Brassic and Fat Friends, as well as multiple theatre roles.

Charles recently reunited with his estranged daughter, Naomi Walters. (Image credit: ITV)

She said of joining the soap: "I feel blessed that I was chosen to play Claudette and I hope to make the Emmerdale family proud of the work that I will do.”

Flo started filming this month and her first appearance is set for later this spring, where we'll see the impact she will have on vicar Charles and the rest of the village.

Kevin Mathurin, who plays son Charles said of Flo joining the soap: "I've had the privilege of working with Flo before, so when I saw her name on the sheet I knew she'd be perfect to bring Claudette to life.

"Flo is a wonderful soul, an amazing actress and is already settling in."

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX (opens in new tab).