New 'WandaVision' trailer teases more chaos on the way

Some of your burning questions were probably answered in this week’s episode of WandaVision. But because this show is nothing like we’ve seen before in the MCU, there are now at least a dozen new questions to add to your conspiracy theory board. I would guess that board is probably the size of an entire wall by now. And if that wasn’t enough, Marvel Studios was kind of enough to add another two dozen questions to your ever-growing list.

The latest sneak peek is full of new footage and plenty of chaos. Westview continues to work its way through the decades. Wanda is having one hell of a case of nostalgia. Now that S.W.O.R.D. has inside intel of the Westview anomaly as they call it, things are about to get even weirder. As if that were possible.

Monica can be seen getting checked out in the sneak peek, and I hope that means she might have gotten powers after getting yeeted out of Westview by Wanda. There is also the Vision in his Avengers attire, definitely adding to the creepy factor. People in the neighborhood are glitching, and poor Agnes does her best to play whatever role Wanda has intended for everyone. Outside of Westview, Jimmy Woo is throwing out ideas of what could be happening, and I appreciate him because he sounds like many of us trying to figure out what’s going on after watching each episode.

Then there is the fourth wall break toward the end of the sneak peek by Wanda. Honestly, that moment alone should have sent several chills down your spine. It doesn’t appear that Wanda is out of control but very much in control and is desperately trying to keep her daydream alive. If anything is sure, we are in for a ride in the remaining five episodes left of WandaVision.