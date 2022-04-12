Next Doctor Who special to address 'Thasmin' romance

Looks like the next Doctor Who special will see the Doctor and Yaz beginning to properly address their feelings for each other.

According to outgoing showrunner Chris Chibnall, the next Doctor Who 2022 special, "Legend of the Sea Devils" will see the two time-travelers exploring their emotions. Chibnall said that conversations between the Doc (Jodie Whittaker) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) will be "developing and taking place" during the one-off Easter special.

Yaz took a big step forward when she admitted she had feelings for the Doctor to Dan Lewis (John Bishop) during the New Year's Day Doctor Who special, "Eve of the Daleks".

Ahead of the next adventure, Chibnall said: "I think really, in "Eve of the Daleks", both Yaz and the Doctor have hinted that they have feelings that they are suppressing and keeping quiet about.

"So there are some conversations that need to be had and you'll see those conversations developing and taking place in "Legend of the Sea Devils", Chibnall said, adding: "The Doctor and Yaz have something to talk about."

John Bishop also teased that Dan might well be involved in the romantic subplot. He said: "I think as a character he is probably not the most obvious person to be the matchmaker. Because he comes in as an ordinary bloke you would suspect is so bemused by the world that he's too busy to absorb what's going on around him to notice.

"But because the bond between them is so clear, and because I think as well — as he says to Yaz in the New Year's special — sometime if you've got feelings for somebody you just have to act on them because otherwise if you don't it will be too late."

With Mandip Gill teasing her own exit from Doctor Who alongside the departure of Chris Chibnall and Jodie Whittaker in the third special later this year, hopefully, the pair get to open up to each other before the 14th Doctor arrives...

Doctor Who: Legend of the Sea Devils airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 7.10 pm UK time and at 2.10 pm EDT on BBC America on Sunday, April 17.