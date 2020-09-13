NFL Network and NFL RedZone are back on Sling TV!

Just in time for the 2020 season, the NFL and Dish Network have come to an agreement that restores NFL Network and NFL RedZone to Sling TV customers.

"We join millions of NFL fans who are thrilled to see NFL Network and NFL RedZone back on DISH and SLING TV in time for the 2020 NFL season," Hans Schroeder, EVP and chief operating officer of NFL Media said in a press release. "Our goal is to provide NFL fans everywhere the opportunity to view award-winning coverage of America's favorite sport and DISH and SLING TV are important partners in that mission."

The two sides were unable to come to terms earlier in the summer, leading to the loss of the channels for Sling customers.

At the time, Dish Network had said that "The NFL is asking for a simply unacceptable rate increase, and is asking you to pay more for the same programming you receive today. We know how frustrating this is, and we're working as hard as possible to reach a reasonable agreement."

Making matters more frustrating was that Sling wasn't going to issue refunds. Now, that frustration is moot, and Slingers can get their NFL fix above and beyond what's on network TV.

"We're excited to have reached an agreement that benefits all parties, most importantly our customers and NFL fans," said Andy LeCuyer, DISH's senior vice president of programming. "Thank you for your patience and understanding as we worked through the negotiations."