Nigeria vs Ivory Coast live stream: how to watch AFCON 2023 final online

You can tune into a Nigeria vs Ivory Coast live stream on Sunday, February 11. It's an enticing African Cup of Nations 2023 final, and you can watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Nigeria vs Ivory Coast live stream, date, time, channels Date: Sunday, February 11 Time: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 7am AEDT (Feb 12) Free: BBC iPlayer (UK) UK: Sky Sports US: beIN Sports via SlingTV, Fubo or Fanatiz Watch anywhere with ExpressVPN

Nigeria are always expected to do well at AFCON and their progress through this year’s competition has been relatively straightforward, despite being taken to penalties in their semi-final with South Africa. “Straightforward” is not a word that can be used to describe home side Ivory Coast’s journey to the final, as they have navigated a new manager and plenty of late drama.

In Ademola Lookman, the Super Eagles have one of the top scorers in the competition, with three goals. He also has two assists to his name and will be a huge threat to the Elephants’ defence. There remain fitness concerns around superstar Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

These are two of the strongest sides in African football so it is no real surprise that they are meeting in the final. When these sides played each other in the group stages it was Nigeria who came out on top, winning 1-0. They will feel confident going into the AFCON 2023 final then. However, after the chaos, there is now a sense of fate that Ivory Coast are going to win the tournament in front of their fans.

Read on as we explain all the ways to tune into AFCON 2023 from anywhere and watch a Nigeria vs Ivory Coast live stream wherever you are.

Watch a Nigeria vs Ivory Coast live stream for FREE

You can watch Nigeria vs Ivory Coast for FREE live on BBC Three, the BBC Sport website and the BBC iPlayer streaming platform in the UK.

Away from home? Use a VPN to watch any stream when traveling abroad.

Watch Nigeria vs Ivory Coast from anywhere in the world with a VPN

If you're traveling abroad you can watch Nigeria vs Ivory Coast on your usual streaming service by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an handy app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even when you're overseas.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar. They have a helpful guide to the best VPN services if you'd like a full read.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

Watch a Nigeria vs Ivory Coast live stream in the UK

In the UK, 10 AFCON games have been available for FREE on the BBC iPlayer, including the Nigeria vs Ivory Coast final.

Thanks to a late deal, Sky Sports has also shown every match of AFCON 2023. If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow the action by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Watch a Nigeria vs Ivory Coast live stream in the US

International pay-TV sports specialist beIN Sports is the exclusive broadcaster of AFCON 2023 in the US. beIN Sports is available on a selection of cable providers.

To watch the Nigeria vs Ivory Coast game without cable, you can view the action through an OTT cord-cutting service.

The cheapest of those is through streaming service Fanatiz. It's a sports streamer that includes beIn Sports in its $9.99 per month Front Row plan.

However, Sling TV is probably the best value around with its broader set of channels for a very reasonable price. You'll need one of its base Orange or Blue plans, costing from $40 a month (50% off your first 30 days) and then get its Sports Extra add-on for just $11 more.

Another costlier (but more thorough) option is Fubo. Its standard Pro plan generally costs $74.99 a month for access to more than 180 channels – including beIN. You can test out the service with the Fubo FREE 7-day trial.

Dish TV and YouTube TV also have plans that carry beIN Sports.

And don't forget, a quality VPN such as ExpressVPN will let you take your preferred streaming service with you wherever you go, even if that happens to be abroad.