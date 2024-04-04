Nostalgic Emmerdale fans thrilled to spot nod to the past in surprising scene

Emmerdale fans were reminded of the past after a newcomer made an appearance.

Emmerdale fans were delighted to be reminded of the past after a new farmer caught their attention in last night's episode (Wednesday, April 3).

Vets Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) and Tom King (James Chase) faced a notoriously difficult client when they went to treat farmer Bernie's sheep.

Bernie constantly made snarky comments towards Paddy about his veterinary skills and as he prepared to give the sheep medication, Bernie couldn't help but offer his own advice on what he thought was best.

"It works better if you warm it up first," Bernie chimed in.

"Yeah, that's why I did," Paddy replied.

"Hm. Not as long as I would've done," Bernie said.

As Paddy grew irritated with Bernie's comments, Bernie asked Tom if he was doing work experience as "they often have hair like that."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Farmer Bernie in Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Bernie laughed when Tom said he was a fully qualified vet and made a flippant comment, saying: "Well, maybe on paper. We see that a lot. All the gear and no idea."

Paddy apologised to Tom for Bernie's behaviour and informed him that the farmer has been through every vet in the area as he believes none of them are good enough.

Despite Bernie being a nightmare to work with, Paddy revealed that they couldn't lose him as a client because he's got one of the biggest farms in the county.

Tom offered to take over as Paddy had to go to an emergency call-out, but Bernie wasn't happy to see the young vet take the reigns.

As Tom prepared to medicate the sheep, a concerned Bernie interjected: "What are you doing? That sheep's already been done."

Tom was quick to reassure him as he said: "I know, but it's better if you inject it into three separate sites. Not everyone does it, but it's always more effective this way. Trust me."

Bernie was a difficult client for vets Tom King and Paddy Kirk. (Image credit: ITV)

Bernie was impressed with Tom's skills and praised him by saying: "Well, in all the years I have been doing this, I have never, ever heard anyone say that. Ha! Not once. Ah, you do know your stuff. Not like all the other wallies round here."

Later on, Paddy and Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) were over the moon that Tom managed to land a new vets contract with Bernie and celebrated his success at The Woolpack.

Bernie brought a lot of nostalgia to fans as it reminded them of when the soap had a lot of farming in the past and took to social media to express the fond memory...

That farmer took me back to when the show had a lot of farming in it #EmmerdaleApril 3, 2024 See more

A farmer in #emmerdale ?! It’s been a few yearsApril 3, 2024 See more

I like that farmer 😂 #EmmerdaleApril 3, 2024 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.