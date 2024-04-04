Nostalgic Emmerdale fans thrilled to spot nod to the past in surprising scene
Emmerdale fans were reminiscent after a new character popped up.
Emmerdale fans were delighted to be reminded of the past after a new farmer caught their attention in last night's episode (Wednesday, April 3).
Vets Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) and Tom King (James Chase) faced a notoriously difficult client when they went to treat farmer Bernie's sheep.
Bernie constantly made snarky comments towards Paddy about his veterinary skills and as he prepared to give the sheep medication, Bernie couldn't help but offer his own advice on what he thought was best.
"It works better if you warm it up first," Bernie chimed in.
"Yeah, that's why I did," Paddy replied.
"Hm. Not as long as I would've done," Bernie said.
As Paddy grew irritated with Bernie's comments, Bernie asked Tom if he was doing work experience as "they often have hair like that."
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Bernie laughed when Tom said he was a fully qualified vet and made a flippant comment, saying: "Well, maybe on paper. We see that a lot. All the gear and no idea."
Paddy apologised to Tom for Bernie's behaviour and informed him that the farmer has been through every vet in the area as he believes none of them are good enough.
Despite Bernie being a nightmare to work with, Paddy revealed that they couldn't lose him as a client because he's got one of the biggest farms in the county.
Tom offered to take over as Paddy had to go to an emergency call-out, but Bernie wasn't happy to see the young vet take the reigns.
As Tom prepared to medicate the sheep, a concerned Bernie interjected: "What are you doing? That sheep's already been done."
Tom was quick to reassure him as he said: "I know, but it's better if you inject it into three separate sites. Not everyone does it, but it's always more effective this way. Trust me."
Bernie was impressed with Tom's skills and praised him by saying: "Well, in all the years I have been doing this, I have never, ever heard anyone say that. Ha! Not once. Ah, you do know your stuff. Not like all the other wallies round here."
Later on, Paddy and Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) were over the moon that Tom managed to land a new vets contract with Bernie and celebrated his success at The Woolpack.
Bernie brought a lot of nostalgia to fans as it reminded them of when the soap had a lot of farming in the past and took to social media to express the fond memory...
That farmer took me back to when the show had a lot of farming in it #EmmerdaleApril 3, 2024
A farmer in #emmerdale ?! It’s been a few yearsApril 3, 2024
I like that farmer 😂 #EmmerdaleApril 3, 2024
Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides, recaps and features for must-watch shows and delivers all the latest soap news and reactions. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.