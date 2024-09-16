Original George child star to appear in new Famous Five

Jemima Rooper in The Famous Five in the 1990s as George

Jemima Rooper, who played George as a child star in the 1990s version of The Famous Five on ITV, has been cast in the BBC's new version.

The 42-year-old Geek Girl star, who was George in two series of The Famous Five between 1995 and 1997, will play the role of Angela Clutterbuck, a guest staying at a mysterious hotel in the upcoming second series.

Talking about playing George, she once said: "I grew up reading 'The Famous Five' and as a younger kid had tried to be like George (without cutting my hair, though it was in the typical child bowl cut so many parents favor!) Reading Blyton was a massive part of my childhood reading so when the audition came up I was obsessed with succeeding".

Jemima Rooper as she looks today (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now she will join the new George, played by Diaana Babnicova, in one of the two new adventures announced by the BBC.

Alongside Diaana Babnicova, returning for the second series are Elliott Rose as Julian, Kit Rakusen as Dick and Flora Jacoby Richardson as Anne. Making up the fifth member of The Famous Five and the gang's faithful furry friend, is Kip, the Bearded Collie Cross playing Timmy the dog.

The Famous Five return for two new adventures (Image credit: BBC)

James Lance is also back as the fearsome Uncle Quentin. "I am delighted to be back playing Uncle Quentin in The Famous Five. This series is a gem. It is a privilege to be working with our wonderful cast with the sweetest co-star, dear Kip who plays Timmy the dog as we follow him on these magical adventures."

New cast members include Spanish actress Maria Pedraza (Money Heist, Elite), Amir Wilson (His Dark Materials), James Wilby (Poldark), Rita Tushingham (A Taste of Honey), Jonathan Aris (Sherlock) and Jamie Andrew Cutler (The Hurricane Heist).

Filming has begun on the two new 90-minute adventures. The first adventure is called "Mystery at the Prospect Hotel", while the second film is called "Big Trouble on Billycock Hill".

You can watch the first series of The Famous Five now on BBC iPlayer.