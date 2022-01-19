'Outlander' season 6 trailer reveals huge danger for Claire and Jamie

There is more trouble heading for Claire and Jamie in 'Outlander' season 6.

Outlander season 6 fans are in for a treat as a new trailer has dropped for the new series.

The highly-anticipated return of the epic series will launch with an extended episode, picking up shortly after from traumatizing events that took place at the end of season five.

The last time we saw Claire and Jamie, Claire had just escaped a violent encounter with Lionel Brown and returned to Fraser’s Ridge. The threat of the Revolutionary War looms over the ridge and Claire and Jamie must choose what is best for their family.

New artwork for 'Outlander' season 6 has also been released. (Image credit: STARZPLAY)

The long-awaited trailer sees the pair fighting to protect themselves and those they hold dear as they are targeted from all directions... but how will they cope when the threat of revolution looms and they are forced to prepare for war?

Fans can also see Claire telling Jamie that what’s going to happen won’t come between them, as he tells her: ‘You helped to pull me back from the darkness. You are always with me.’

But it is clear that Jamie is a troubled man as the former Scottish rebel is torn by his identity, admitting he can't be ‘A rebel, a loyalist. An agent for the crown and an enemy of the king'.

The new season will be loosely based on the novel A Breath of Snow and Ashes by Diana Gabaldon, which is the sixth book in the series, and will see a continuation of Claire and Jamie’s fight to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America.

Season 6 also explores what happens when there is disharmony and division among the inhabitants of the home you’ve created and when you become an outsider and rejected in your own home.

The new season will see Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin reprise their roles as Jamie, Claire, Brianna, and Roger respectively, but that's not the only good news for Outlander fans, because STARZPLAY also recently announced a seventh season of the series has been commissioned.

Outlander season 6 will return on STARZPLAY platforms on Sunday, Mar. 6, 2022.