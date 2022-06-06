Paddington star Hugh Bonneville cheekily reacts to The Queen's sketch
Paddington favourite Hugh Bonneville had a cheeky reaction to The Queen's comedy sketch with the beloved bear.
Paddington star Hugh Bonneville had a heartwarming exchange with Paddington after the nation’s favourite bear starred alongside The Queen in a touching sketch to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.
As part of the four-day celebrations to commemorate her 70 years on the throne, The Queen surprised the nation as she featured in a comedy skit with Paddington bear, who Ben Whishaw voices.
Similar to her James Bond piece for the 2012 London Olympics, Her Majesty delighted the nation with the unexpected cameo, which saw her having tea with Paddington and connecting over their love for marmalade sandwiches.
The special short sketch opened the BBC’s Party at the Palace concert on Saturday and after its release, Hugh, who plays Henry Brown in the Paddington film, cheekily tweeted in response to the video: “Hmm @paddingtonbear, there's an unfamiliar teaspoon in the kitchen drawer at 32 Windsor Gardens... any ideas?”
Hmm @paddingtonbear, there's an unfamiliar teaspoon in the kitchen drawer at 32 Windsor Gardens... any ideas? https://t.co/yVj5y99D10June 5, 2022
Paddington then responded with: “I’m sorry I don’t. Mrs Bird has suggested that you might like to ask @simonfarnaby.”
I'm sorry I don't. Mrs Bird has suggested that you might like to ask @simonfarnabyJune 5, 2022
Horrible Histories and Ghosts star Simon played The Queen’s footman in the clip, trying to get Paddington to be on his best behaviour while he drank the whole pot of tea and left none for The Queen.
After nearly dropping the teapot, Paddington accidentally splattered cream on the butler’s face as he stepped on a cake, before offering Her Majesty a marmalade sandwich hidden in his hat.
The Queen then opened her handbag and revealed a marmalade sandwich of her own, finally answering the nation’s question of what she really keeps in her handbag.
Paddington then thanked The Queen for her years of service in touching scenes, before the pair began tapping their teaspoons to We Will Rock You by Queen, who had started playing the legendary song for the concert outside.
Downton Abbey star Hugh is set to reprise his role of Henry Brown in Paddington 3.
