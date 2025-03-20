Paramount Plus adds jaw-dropping true crime drama about a daughter who discovers her dad's a serial killer

By published

Happy Face follows Melissa Jesperson-Moore, who at age 15 discovers her father is a serial killer

Dennis Quaid as Keith Jesperson and Annaleigh Ashford as Melissa Reed in Happy Face
Dennis Quaid as Keith Jesperson and Annaleigh Ashford as Melissa Reed in Happy Face (Image credit: Victoria Will/Paramount+)

Paramount Plus has added true crime drama Happy Face, inspired by the podcast and book by the daughter of serial killer Keith Hunter Jesperson.

The eight-parter, added globally to the streaming service on Thursday, March 20, tells the chilling story of how the evil trucker (The Big Easy’s Dennis Quaid), who is currently serving life for a shocking 1990s murder spree, forced his way back into his daughter’s life decades after being exposed as the "Happy Face Killer". The nickname was given because he signed smiley faces on his many letters to police and media.

“I wasn't necessarily interested in playing a serial killer, but what drew me to it was what the show’s about — the relationship between Jesperson and his daughter,” says Dennis Quaid. “Melissa was a little girl back then, and he was a doting father at the same time that he was committing these murders. When he was caught, Melissa had to reconcile the fact that her father was a serial killer."

Melissa was just 15 when she found out her once-beloved father had murdered at least eight women over five years. Years later, we meet Melissa (Broadway star Annaleigh Ashford), who lives with her husband Ben (James Wolk). He also knows the truth, although her children are clueless about their family’s past.

When an imprisoned Jesperson tracks down his daughter to a TV talk show where she works, he calls charismatic host Dr. Greg (David Harewood), claiming he has a long-held secret to confess, and Melissa becomes determined to uncover if an innocent man will be put to death for a crime that her father committed.

The series follows Melissa's troubled quest to understand her dad's double life as she visits him in an Oregon jail with Dr. Greg's justice-seeking true-crime producer, Ivy (Tamera Tomakili), while flashbacks also reveal the intricate father-daughter relationship at the heart of the drama.

Talking to the LA Times, showrunner Jennifer Cacicio explained the appeal of making the series: "I first heard this story through Melissa's podcast, 'Happy Face.' I was writing on Your Honor [Netflix] at the time and listened to the first episode on my commute into work, then immediately called my agent and told her I needed the rights."

She added: "The idea of creating a serial-killer show told through the daughter’s POV was something I was so excited to do.”

Melissa Jesperson-Moore's book about her experience is called "Shattered Silence" and was originally published in 2009.

The first two episodes dropped on Thursday, March 20 on Paramount Plus, and then episodes will drop weekly until the finale airs on May 1. There's a free trial of Paramount Plus if you want to learn more about the platform first.

CATEGORIES
David Hollingsworth
David Hollingsworth
Editor

David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.

Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough. 

David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.

Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about tv shows
Vicky McClure and Morven Christie in The Replacement

Netflix UK adds sinister Vicky McClure psychological thriller that's been forgotten — and it's 100 % on Rotten Tomatoes
Dennis Quaid as Keith Jesperson and Annaleigh Ashford as Melissa Reed in Happy Face

How to watch Happy Face: stream the crime drama online inc. episode release schedule and free options
Vicky McClure and Morven Christie in The Replacement

Netflix UK adds sinister Vicky McClure psychological thriller that's been forgotten — and it's 100 % on Rotten Tomatoes
See more latest
Most Popular
Vicky McClure and Morven Christie in The Replacement
Netflix UK adds sinister Vicky McClure psychological thriller that's been forgotten — and it's 100 % on Rotten Tomatoes
Dennis Quaid as Keith Jesperson and Annaleigh Ashford as Melissa Reed in Happy Face
How to watch Happy Face: stream the crime drama online inc. episode release schedule and free options
Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is upset in The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful preview week of March 24: Brooke unloads on Hope
Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù plays Elliot Carter again in Gangs of London Season 3.
How to watch Gangs of London season 3: episode release schedule, TV and cable options, and everything else you need to know
Karla Mosley as Danielle Dupree Hamilton upset in black in Beyond the Gates
Beyond the Gates spoilers: Dani and Andre caught by…?
Finola Hughes as Anna confused in General Hospital
General Hospital spoilers: Anna’s impossible decision?
Key art featuring Blake Shelton for Opry 100: A Live Celebration
Blake Shelton, country music stars celebrate the Grand Ole Opry's 100th anniversary in live special tonight, March 19
Joshua Morrow as Nick confused in The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nick and Sharon’s shocking reunion obstacle?
Natalie smiling as she stands in front of a hotel entrance wearing a smart black suit jacket and big earrings.
Natalie Dormer swaps Anne Boleyn for Fergie as she's cast in huge new ITV royal drama
Ken Jennings on Celebrity Jeopardy!
Why Celebrity Jeopardy! is not new tonight, March 19
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch