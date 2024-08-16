Pearl is streaming on Netflix, but here's how to watch X and MaXXXine to complete the horror trilogy

One of the latest additions to Netflix library is Pearl, the critically acclaimed second entry in the Ti West horror trilogy starring Mia Goth. The movie arrived on the streamer on August 16 for US subscribers and immediately became one of the best movies on Netflix this month, as evidenced by its 92% "Certified Fresh" Rotten Tomatoes score.

While Pearl is now easily watchable for anyone with a Netflix subscription, if you've never seen any of the movies in the horror trilogy but are intrigued by them or just want to enjoy some high quality horror movies, you can watch all three — X, Pearl and MaXXXine — at home.

It will cost you a little bit though, as X and MaXXXine are only available to rent or purchase through digital on-demand platforms, like Prime Video, Google Play or Fandango at Home. X is available to rent starting at $3.99, while MaXXXine (as it is a recent 2024 release) is available starting at $19.99.

X was released in 2022 and stars Goth, Jenna Ortega, Brittany Snow, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Martin Henderson and Owen Campbell. The movie takes place in 1979 and sees a group of young filmmakers arrive on a rural Texas farm to make an adult film, to the ignorance of the farm's owners. When the farmer and his wife find out what is happening, the crew finds themselves in a dangerous situation. X actually has the highest rating out of the entire trilogy, with a 94% "Certified Fresh" Rotten Tomatoes score, including our own rave X review.

Brittany Snow in X (Image credit: A24)

2023's Pearl is a prequel to X set in 1918, exploring the backstory of the farmer's wife, Pearl, played by Goth. It focuses on Pearl's desire to become a star and escape the isolation and loveless life on her family's farm before she goes mad. In addition to Goth the movie stars David Corenswet, Tandi Wright, Matthew Sunderland, Emma Jenkins-Purro and Alistar Sewell.

Finally, MaXXXine picks the story up in the 1980s, with Goth playing her character from X, Maxine Minx. As she attempts to make the transition from adult film star to Hollywood star, a mysterious killer is on the loose in Los Angeles that threatens to expose the dark secrets Maxine is hiding. Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito and Kevin Bacon also star in the movie that was also "Certified Fresh," with a 72% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Mia Goth in MaXXXine (Image credit: Justin Lubin/A24)

We may not quite be in spooky season yet, but you'd have a pretty good horror-themed weekend watching X, Pearl and MaXXXine.