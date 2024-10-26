New true-crime series Philly Homicide digs into the city's most harrowing murders

When it comes to digging into some of the most harrowing murders that have taken place in one of America's most historic regions, who better to recount those true-crime tales than the Philadelphia homicide detectives who worked on those very cases? Premiering tonight, the new Oxygen series Philly Homicide is a 10-episode docuseries that delves into the twists and turns of the most brutal crimes in the City of Brotherly Love through the eyes of former and current Philly-area law enforcement.

Hosted by Chris McMullin, a lieutenant with the Bucks County Sheriff’s Office in Pennsylvania, Philly Homicide will highlight a different murder case each week. "In each hourlong episode of Philly Homicide, McMullin gives unique insights on crimes that took place in a region steeped in rich history, vibrant culture, and known for tenacity and grit," reads an official description of the docuseries. "Archival footage, exclusive first-person interviews with former and current Philly area detectives, and cinematic recreations provide an insider’s view into the heartrending cases Philly’s finest diligently worked to solve in the city known as America’s birthplace."

Lt. McMullin told Oxygen that he signed on to host the true-crime program to pay tribute to the victims featured on the series, as well as their families. “I just wanted to show how hard law enforcement works to solve these cases and get justice,” the detective said. think that’ll be very, very clear when somebody watches the episodes and sees the dedication and listens to these detectives talk—how personal it does become for them at times and how hard they dig in to try and find the truth.”

Philly Homicide kicks off tonight, October 26 at 9pm Eastern Time on Oxygen. To tune into tonight's premiere, you're going to need access to the Oxygen channel. Helpfully, Oxygen is available with most cable TV subscriptions. Episodes will also be available to stream on the Oxygen website and app. However, if you've cut the cord and still want to watch the true-crime series, you have several live TV streaming service options so that you can catch the weekly action. Some of your options include Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.