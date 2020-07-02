Phineas and Ferb: Candace Against the Universe hits Disney Plus on Aug. 28

Source: Disney (Image credit: Disney)

If you have kids, you've probably been subjected to Disney's Phineas and Ferb at some point. And if you haven't been, you should. Because it's a fun, crazy watch. And on Aug. 28, the latest movie from the duo and their extended universe — Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe — hits Disney+.

This time, the stepbrothers head out into the galaxy to rescue their sister, Candace. She's usually busting them (or at least attempting to) for doing one thing or another. And then they usually have to bail her out of some misadventure that spurs from said attempted busting. And that brings us to this latest installment, wherein Candace is abducted by aliens and finds herself in paradise on a far-away planet — with no little brothers in sight.

Reprising their roles in this sequel are Ashley Tisdale as Candace, Vincent Martella as Phineas, Caroline Rhea as their mom, Linda, Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus, Alyson Stoner as Isabella, Maulik Pancholy as Baljeet, Bobby Gaylor as Buford, Olivia Olson as Vanessa Doofenshmirtz, Tyler Mann as Carl, Dan Povenmire as Dr. Doofenshmirtz and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh as and Major Monogram.

New this time around is David Errigo Jr. as Ferb.

Also making appearances this time around are Ali Wong ("American Housewife") as Super Super Big Doctor; Wayne Brady ("Whose Line Is It Anyway?") as Stapler Fist; Diedrich Bader ("American Housewife") as Borthos; and Thomas Middleditch ("Silicon Valley") as Garnoz.

Disney says a soundtrack for Candace Against the World also will drop on Aug. 28.

All four seasons of the Phineas and Ferb are available now on Disney+, along with Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension , are also available to stream on Disney+.