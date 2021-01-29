'Puppy Bowl Presents' specials set to air on Animal Planet and Discovery+

You can never have too much animal content, especially when they’re cute and cuddly. While everything else surrounding Super Bowl LV continues to change due to the pandemic, there is one thing you can find some solace in, Puppy Bowl XVII. The annual Super Bowl of four-legged fluffy balls of serotonin is still happening.

Streaming service Discovery+ and Animal Planet have scheduled a new Puppy Bowl programming lineup leading up to Puppy Bowl XVII, which will air the same day as Super Bowl LV, Sunday, February 7th on Discovery+ and air at 11 a.m. on Animal Planet the same day. Before Team Ruff and Team Fluff square off in the cutest game to ever be played, there will be a slate of Puppy Bowl Presents specials.

Kym Whitley will host Puppy Bowl Presents The Dog Games, which streams exclusively on Discovery+. This hourlong special will have four pairs of dogs and amateur trainers face off in a battle of who has the best tricks and talent. The dog and trainer duos will move through three different rounds of increasing competition while being judged by pro dog trainer Travis Brorsen and style judge Crystal Powell. Upping the stakes, one pair will be eliminated each round. The two best teams move on to the final round to see who wins the game. It’s all for charity, so the winner will choose where they want their $5000 winnings to go.

The other two specials — Puppy Bowl XVII Presents: Best in Show and Puppy Bowl XVII Presents: Puppy Bowl Nation — will stream on discovery+ and premiere on Animal Planet. Best in Show, not to be confused with the cult class movie, will reunite some of the top dogs of the past 16 years of Puppy Bowl to reveal what their lives have been like since their big TV moments. There is also Puppy Bowl Nation, a program that takes viewers across the U.S. to catch up with some other former players, because hey, they deserve some love too.