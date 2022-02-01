'Real Dirty Dancing' host: Patrick Swayze’s masculine energy was 'inspiring'

The Real Dirty Dancing's Stephen "tWitch" Boss has revealed how the original Dirty Dancing movie starring Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze inspired him in his own dancing career.

Speaking to The New York Post, Boss explained his personal history with the movie, and how it helped him develop his own confidence as a dancer.

Boss said: “I started dancing somewhat late. I didn’t grow up dancing in the studio and taking dance lessons like that.

“So, when I found Dirty Dancing, which was well into my college career, seeing the machismo and the masculine energy that Swayze brought, I just found it incredibly inspiring. I feel like I carry a little bit of that around with me; the confidence he used.

"I was a dance student, so wearing super-tight pants and open shirts was not foreign to me. Patrick Swayze gave me a lot of confidence in how you can strut while doing that", he added.

The Real Dirty Dancing will see dancer, choreographer, and TV personality Stephen "tWitch" Boss putting eight celebrities through their paces as they try to recreate some of the iconic dance numbers from the 1987 classic.

The eight celebrity competitors are WWE wrestler Brie Bella, High School Musical alum Corbin Bleu, The Bachelor's Tyler Cameron, Cat Cora (the first female Iron Chef winner), Backstreet Boys member Howie Dorough, former NFL player Antonio Gates, comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes and The Real host, Loni Love. They'll be judged by Stephen Boss and several guest judges, including stars from Dirty Dancing.

This new Fox show was filmed at Virginia's Mountain Lake Lodge, which was the site of Kellerman's Catskills resort in the original Dirty Dancing film. There’s something about being in a place where they [filmed the movie] — it felt like being in a place where somebody did something incredibly important.

The Real Dirty Dancing premieres on Fox on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 9 pm ET following The Resident season 5. New episodes will air weekly in the same timeslot for four weeks.

Channel 4 has announced they are developing a UK edition of The Real Dirty Dancing which will be hosted by Keith Lemon and Ashley Roberts.