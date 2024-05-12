Red Eye is reported to be renewed for a second season on ITV

Red Eye, the new ITV drama starring Richard Armitage, has been a huge hit with fans.

Gripping drama Red Eye has had viewers on the edge of their seats following Dr Matthew Nolan, a British man who becomes embroiled in a conspiracy plot in China concerning the death of a woman in a road traffic accident.

"Having a follow-up series is a no-brainer for ITV, though it is somewhat unusual to be asking for a sequel before the debut series has finished airing," a TV source told The Mirror.

"But bosses can already get a sense of how well it has been received by the viewing figures on their streaming service, ITVX."

Viewers have been quick to show their appreciation of the show, which recently dropped its six episodes on ITV.

"Just when I thought I got the twist… bang they hit you with another one… Red Eye one of the best itv dramas in a while," wrote one viewer.

While another said, "Binge watching Redeye on ITVX definitely worth watching it has got me hooked."

But not everyone is a fan.

Another wrote, "t’s a long time since I’ve seen such wooden, lifeless acting with a 1970s’ style script. #RedEye is AWFUL."

While another wrote, "Just finished 'Red Eye.' Great production values, good performances. The portrayal of the intelligence community was predictably preposterous, but I get this is entertainment and not a documentary. Sad the baddies turned out as they did. Lazy writing."

And another wrote, "ho’s been enjoying #redeye? This has been such a gripping series so far that features #SohoVoices incredible artist Cash Holland as “Ruth Banks”."

Red Eye premiered on ITV on Sunday, April 21 at 9 pm UK with subsequent episodes going out in the same time slot weekly.

You can catch up with all episodes of Red Eye on ITVX now.