Miss Baywatch? Rescue Hi-Surf premieres tonight with even more ridiculously good-looking lifeguard adventures

Miss those slow-mo beach runs and adrenaline-pumping ocean rescues? A Baywatch-esque new lifeguard drama Rescue HI-Surf is making its series premiere tonight on FOX. The action-packed drama centers on the personal and professional lives of the open-water lifeguards who patrol and protect the North Shore of O'ahu, the most famous and dangerous stretch of coastline in the world.

Each hourlong episode of the high-stakes workplace drama "will feature these dedicated, heroic, and adrenaline-seeking first-responders saving lives in the difficult and often life-threatening conditions of Hawaii’s Seven Mile Miracle," reads the official series description from FOX.

The Hawai'i-set drama — which stars Robbie Magasiva (Wentworth), Arielle Kebbel (The Vampire Diaries), Adam Demos (Sex/Life), Kekoa Kekumano (The White Lotus), Alex Aiono (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin) and Zoe Cipres (Roswell, New Mexico) — comes courtesy of award-winning executive producer John Wells (Shameless, The West Wing and executive producer-slash-writer Matt Kester (Animal Kingdom, Outsiders).

“I’ve lived on the North Shore of O‘ahu for most of my life, and these are our heroes, the most extraordinary extreme athletes anywhere,” said Kester in a press release.

“Rescue: HI-Surf brings an edge-of-your-seat style to the North Shore of Hawaii, where lifeguards and surfers collide with visceral rescues, great character drama and all-around fun,” said Michael Thorn, President of Scripted Programming, FOX Entertainment. “This new franchise is pure beachfront property for FOX, especially with the powerful auspices of John, Matt and our incredible partners at Warner Bros.”

The all-new series will have a special premiere on Sunday, September 22 at 8pm Eastern Time, following the NFL on FOX doubleheader. It will then air in its normal Monday night timeslot beginning on Monday, September 23 at 9pm ET, following the 9-1-1: Lonestar season 5 premiere.

To tune into Rescue: HI-Surf's premiere tonight or any future episodes from the show's first season, you'll need access to FOX, which is included in most basic cable packages. However, if you've cut ties with traditional cable/satellite TV, you can still access the channel via live TV streaming services that carry FOX, such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Sling TV. Additionally, you can stream episodes of Rescue Hi-Surf the day after they air on Hulu.

Rescue HI-Surf Season 1 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer for Rescue Hi-Surf above before tuning into the new lifeguard drama during its series premieres tonight at 8pm ET on FOX.