Richard Osman reacts to Countdown job speculation

Richard Osman has weighed in on the chances of him presenting Countdown, telling fans there were "three reasons" why doing so would be a problem.

Taking to Twitter, Richard had his say on rumours that he might be the next one in the hosting seat, after bookies had listed him as the favourite to take over from Anne Robinson, who has quit after one year.

Announcing her departure, Anne said: "I am moving on because I’ve got a lot going on... grandchildren, a big garden, an apartment in New York, and I want to enjoy them. Countdown has taken up more time than I thought it would."

However, it doesn't look like Richard will be taking over from Anne any time soon as he wrote: "I keep reading I'm the favourite to be the new Countdown host.

"But there are 3 problems. 1. I just gave up a show I love because I have no time. 2. Susie Dent and I are mortal enemies. 3. They should give the job to Colin Murray."

Richard seems to back former BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Colin Murray, who temporarily presented the show in 2020 and 2021 when host Nick Hewer had to take time off due to COVID. So is there a chance he'll be reprising his presenting role?

It's not yet known who'll be taking over from Anne Robinson, but they'll be following in the footsteps of great presenters such as Jeff Stelling, Des Lynam, Des O'Connor and of course, Richard Whiteley who remains the longest-running presenter as he fronted Countdown for 22 years.

Meanwhile, Pointless is also yet to confirm a replacement for Richard Osman, who made the difficult decision to step down from the programme which he'd presented alongside Alexander Armstrong since 2009.

Announcing his decision, he said: "Pointless has been a joy from start to finish, working alongside my friend Alexander Armstrong, backed by the most wonderful team, and for the best viewers in the world.

"I will miss everyone so much, but I'm thrilled that I'll still be presenting the celebrity shows. I can't thank everyone enough for 12 amazing years."

Pointless airs on BBC1 weekdays at 5:15pm, while Countdown is on Channel 4 at 2:10pm weekdays. For full listings see our UK TV Guide.