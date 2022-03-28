Riverdale fans praise 'literally perfect scene' as Abigail Blossom meets Toni Topaz

Choni fans were thrilled to see Vanessa Morgan and Madelaine Petsch on screen together again in Riverdale season 6 episode 7, even if one of them was playing a different character.

Previously, Riverdale fans fell in love with the story between Abigail and Thomasina, which audiences know as Cheryl and Toni's ancestors. So when Abigail took over Cheryl’s body in last week’s episode, fans were really curious to see the interactions between the other Blossom and Toni, who looks identical to her late soulmate. Thankfully, they weren’t disappointed and this looks like it’s only the beginning.

Where do we even begin with this episode and all of the amazing scenes we got? Well, the first mention has to go to Abigail seeing Toni for the first time, leading to flashbacks of her and Thomasina. Like when the two first met in the set of Rivervale episodes, it’s almost as if the world around them stopped — at least for Abigail, who immediately wants to learn everything about Toni. That look alone screamed love at first sight.

“Abigail's reaction to seeing Toni and remembering her beloved Thomasina is the most beautiful thing,” a viewer said.

So after doing some research on Toni and going to her office to say she wants to adopt Britta, Abigail manages to set up a visit at the Whyte Wyrm. Though the exchange it took to get there was definitely entertaining for fans, to say the least.

“CHONI WILL COME BACK THANKS TO ABIGAIL, I KNOW THIS,” another wrote.

That bar scene was everything fans were hoping for (minus a certain interruption) but there’s one key thing that stood out above the rest: Toni knows that “Cheryl” isn’t actually her Cheryl.

One fan tweeted, “‘cheryl doesn’t even seem like cheryl to me’ TONI BEING THE FIRST PERSON TO SUSPECT SOMETHING IS NOT RIGHT WITH CHERYL THE IMPLICATIONS OF THIS.”

Though, even if it was a smaller detail, everyone (us included) freaked out a little when Toni commented on Abigail’s drink choice, noting how out of character beer was for Cheryl.

Of course, there were other noteworthy crumbs that audiences were sure to talk about as well:

The ending, though not exactly ship related, is also important to add as we saw Cheryl attempting to break free of wherever Abigail has her trapped.

After all of this Abigail madness is over, we are beyond ready to see Cheryl and Toni finally reunite because Riverdale is not the same without them. They’ve been through more than enough and deserve some happiness.

New episodes of Riverdale air Sundays at 8 PM EST on The CW. You can also stream for free on The CW App. Meanwhile, Riverdale has been renewed for a seventh season.