Rock star Pete Doherty reveals regret at turning down HUGE EastEnders role

Famous musician Pete Doherty has revealed his regrets about turning down the opportunity to appear in EastEnders.

The Libertines frontman claimed that EastEnders offered him a role, but he turned it down.

Talking to The Mirror (opens in new tab), he revealed his disappointment at his potential acting career falling through, which happened when the band reunited in 2010 and 2014.

He said: “There are a few things that have fallen through over the years that I was a bit disappointed about — opportunities that came up that I didn’t take.

“I was going to get a part in EastEnders at one point. It was around this time that The Libertines re-formed too.”

Pete Doherty expressed his regret at turning down an EastEnders role. (Image credit: Kate Green/Getty Images)

The rock and roll star also revealed how EastEnders legend June Brown tried to help him beat his drug addiction by getting him into a Thai rehab.

June, who played the iconic Dot Cotton in the soap, ran a charity that helped people get treatment at a Thai monastery.

The actress said at the time: “I’m a huge Libertines fan, it would be a marvelous place for Pete to kick his addiction.”

He jetted off to Thailand, but only lasted a few days at the monastery.

June sadly passed away in April at the age of 95 after becoming a national treasure playing Dot Cotton in the long-running soap for so many years.

June Brown played the legendary Dot Cotton. (Image credit: BBC)

She was involved in some huge storylines over the years, including Nasty Nick's murder plot, when her son, played by John Altman, planned to poison her so he could steal her big bingo winnings to use on drugs.

Thankfully he changed his mind at the last minute, but fans were on the edge of their seats as the storyline played out.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.