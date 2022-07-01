Rock star Pete Doherty reveals regret at turning down HUGE EastEnders role
Rock and roll icon Pete Doherty has opened up on his regrets after turning down a role in EastEnders.
The Libertines frontman claimed that EastEnders offered him a role, but he turned it down.
Talking to The Mirror (opens in new tab), he revealed his disappointment at his potential acting career falling through, which happened when the band reunited in 2010 and 2014.
He said: “There are a few things that have fallen through over the years that I was a bit disappointed about — opportunities that came up that I didn’t take.
“I was going to get a part in EastEnders at one point. It was around this time that The Libertines re-formed too.”
The rock and roll star also revealed how EastEnders legend June Brown tried to help him beat his drug addiction by getting him into a Thai rehab.
June, who played the iconic Dot Cotton in the soap, ran a charity that helped people get treatment at a Thai monastery.
The actress said at the time: “I’m a huge Libertines fan, it would be a marvelous place for Pete to kick his addiction.”
He jetted off to Thailand, but only lasted a few days at the monastery.
June sadly passed away in April at the age of 95 after becoming a national treasure playing Dot Cotton in the long-running soap for so many years.
She was involved in some huge storylines over the years, including Nasty Nick's murder plot, when her son, played by John Altman, planned to poison her so he could steal her big bingo winnings to use on drugs.
Thankfully he changed his mind at the last minute, but fans were on the edge of their seats as the storyline played out.
