Roku sets ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas’ premiere date

Christmas will come early for fans of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, as the holiday special, Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, will stream exclusively on The Roku Channel on Dec. 1. In addition to announcing the premiere date for Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, Roku has also debuted the first look at the special.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist was a musical dramedy that ran for two seasons on NBC, following a young woman who discovers she has the ability to hear the innermost thoughts of people around her as songs and musical numbers. Critics were fond of it, as were the Emmys, giving it six nominations across its two seasons, but the show really was a cult favorite for fans, with many extremely disappointed that the show was dropped from the network.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas will serve as kind of an epilogue for the show, as it will take place during the first holidays Zoey is without her father, Mitch. Zoey will attempt to create a magical Christmas for her family just like the ones Mitch used to do. The full Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist cast is taking part in the special, including Jane Levy, Mary Steenburgen, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, Peter Gallagher and Bernadette Peters.

The first look at the holiday special sees Jane Levy and Alex Newell walking through the mall, when Newell’s Mo breaks out into an epic rendition of “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” Take a peek below.

Intrigued but haven’t seen any of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist yet? The Roku Channel has announced that it is now streaming all 25 episodes of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’s two seasons on its service right now. The Roku Channel is a free, ad-supported streaming service.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is also available to stream via Peacock or Hulu.