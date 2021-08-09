Roku to debut new batch of Roku Originals on Aug. 13
Twenty-three Roku Originals are coming to The Roku Channel, including four brand-new shows.
Roku is set to premiere a new slate of Roku Originals, announcing that 23 shows will launch on The Roku Channel on Friday, Aug. 13. The group of titles set to launch on the streaming service includes four never-before-seen shows, as well as an Emmy nominated program.
Roku Originals is the rebranded name for shows that came from the short-lived Quibi streaming service. Launched in 2020, Quibi was designed to be an on-the-go streaming service, with episodes all coming in at about 10 minutes or less and played on people’s phones. It didn’t pan out. Quibi shut down after just a few months and Roku came in and acquired its library of titles.
A number of Roku Originals are already available on The Roku Channel, including Die Hart, #FreeRayshawn, Reno 911 and more.
The four brand new Roku Originals releasing on Aug. 13 include the game shows Eye Candy and Squeaky Clean; the docuseries What Happens in Hollywood and the second season of Thanks a Million, an unscripted program where people pay forward acts of kindness.
Some of the other shows that will be making their debut on The Roku Channel originally premiered when Quibi was still up and running, like Survive, which stars Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner; The Stranger with Dane DeHaan; and Mapleworth Murders, an Emmy-nominated series that stars Paula Pell, John Lutz and J.B. Smoove.
Here is the full list of Roku Originals arriving on The Roku Channel on Aug. 13:
- &Music
- The Andy Cohen Diaries
- Benedict Men
- Elba vs. Block
- Eye Candy
- Fierce Queens
- Floored
- Gone Mental with Lior
- Mapleworth Murders
- Memory Hole
- Nice One!
- Nikki Fre$h
- Run This City
- The Sauce
- Sex Next Door
- Singled Out
- Skrrt with Offset
- Squeaky Clean
- The Stranger
- Survive
- Thanks a Million
- What Happens in Hollywood
- Wireless
The Roku Channel is a free streaming service with hundreds of movies and TV shows that is available to anyone with a Roku TV or Roku device. There are premium channels available on The Roku Channel that do require a monthly fee, which can vary from channel to channel.
