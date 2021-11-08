Rose Ayling-Ellis says ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ dance was a 'dream come true'

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant Rose Ayling-Ellis was ecstatic with her glam 1960s look from Saturday’s show (Nov. 6) as she shared a few snaps of the iconic outfit on Instagram. But, there was one part of the performance that she particularly adored that allowed her dream to come true.

Rose has become a huge fan-favourite ever since she started the competition, with viewers having high hopes that she’ll win the show.

In Saturday’s show, Rose and her dance partner Giovanni Pernice danced a 60s-style Samba to Cinema Italiano by Kate Hudson and scored an impressive 32 points.

The EastEnders actress posted a few pictures of her look and performance on Instagram, revealing that her dream had come true with the caption: “It literally feels like I stepped back into the 1960s glam era. I always dreamt of owning made to measure white knee length boots and it came true!

“Samba is not as easy as it looks and it had been a tough week for us. Giovanni has been fantastic, such a hard working teacher who never gives up and I appreciate him very much, I’m forever learning so much from him!”

Throughout the competition, Rose has gone on to wow the judges and audience alike, as she scored the earliest perfect 40 score in Halloween week with her seamless ice queen Tango, breaking a new record for the series.

After their ground-breaking Tango, Rose shared her amazement in an Instagram post, captioned: “I am still speechless from last night. What just happened? I am so so so proud of us. Giovanni is the most hard-working, passionate, caring person ever who really believes in me.

“He really does bring out the best in me and a lot of credit goes to him on creating this amazing routine. The earliest 40 strictly ever had. WE MADE HISTORY!”

Strictly Come Dancing continues this Saturday evening at 6:40pm on BBC1.