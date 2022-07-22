Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Regé-Jean Page and Ana de Armas hit the red carpet at The Gray Man premiere

A star-studded cast took to the red carpet at The Gray Man premiere in London, but as the UK melted in the sweltering temperatures, the cast of movie didn’t seem too phased by the extreme heat.

Bridgerton favorite Regé-Jean Page was joined by Marvel legend Chris Evans, alongside his Knives Out co-star Ana de Armas and La La Land star Ryan Gosling on the red carpet at the BFI Southbank earlier this week.

Rege-Jean and Ryan donned smart suits for the occasion and Chris opted for a chic shirt with black trousers. Meanwhile, Ana dazzled in a metallic gown as the stars braved the scorching 40-degree temperature.

The new Netflix thriller follows a former CIA mercenary Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six (Ryan Gosling) as he’s hunted down across the globe by international assassins.

Rege-Jean Page, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans on the red carpet. (Image credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Based on the book series by Mark Greaney (opens in new tab), and directed by the Russo Brothers Anthony and Joe (Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame), the big-budget movie focuses on Sierra Six as he attempts to shake off the dogged pursuit of his former cohort Lloyd Hansen, played by Chris Evans, who will stop at nothing to see him eliminated. Look out for Ana de Armas playing loyal and rule-abiding CIA Agent Dani Miranda.

Regé-Jean is playing underhand agent Denny Carmichael, the ruthless CIA Group Chief who hires Lloyd to hunt down Six.

Ryan Gosling, who is due to star as Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie, said of his role: "It’s the first time in his life that Six has had any kind of power. He was powerless as a child to a very domineering father, he was powerless to the prison system, and then powerless to the CIA. So, even though the stakes are heightened, his story is very relatable because all he wants is to have some kind of control over his own life."

Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas at The Gray Man premiere. (Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Chris Evans, who has worked with the Russo brothers before on Avengers: Endgame, jumped at the chance to play the role of a villain in The Gray Man.

He revealed: "Hansen is at his most dangerous when he’s at his most friendly. I was really drawn to Lloyd because I don’t get the opportunity to play those types of roles often. I don’t think that’s how I’m seen. But as an actor, you’re dying to do stuff like that. I don’t get the opportunity to play these types of roles often.”

The Gray Man launched in cinemas on July 15 2022 but will premiere worldwide on Netflix on July 22 2022.