Sarah Shahi joins the cast of 'Black Adam'

Sarah Shahi (Sex/Life, City on a Hill, The Rookie, etc.) has joined the cast of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Black Adam. Shahi currently joins Johnson (Black Adam), Aldis Hodge (Hawkman) and Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher) in the cast. Though we don't know her character name just yet, it's confirmed that she will be a freedom fighter leading the resistance in Kahndaq (a fictional DC nation).

The film will be helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise). Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions, as well as Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo will be producing, with Scott Sheldon acting as an executive producer.

Though exact details of the film are largely under wraps - we got a few teases from DC Fandome, but nothing substantial - we know that Black Adam acts as a foil to the already introduced Shazam. He kinda plays an anti-hero when he feels like it, too. Really that's all to say we're not sure just yet but the cast is great and we're excited to see Shahi involved in the project.

Black Adam was expected to release December 22, 2021, but was recently removed from the release calendar. Given how many film shave shifted into next year, you can probably expect it to hit mid-to-late 2022.