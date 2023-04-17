Scared of the Dark fans brand it 'extreme' Big Brother

Scared of the Dark has impressed reality TV fans so far.

Scared of the Dark has kicked off on Channel 4 and fans everywhere are already comparing it to the iconic reality series Big Brother.

In the daring new series hosted by ex EastEnders legend Danny Dyer, eight brave celebrities enter a special, monitored complex where they'll attempt to live in total darkness for seven days.

During this time, they'll take on challenges in the hopes of receiving rewards for the group, but if they fail then things are about to get a whole lot worse... somehow!

With Scared of the Dark bringing together celebrities from all walks of life including sports, comedy, and reality, there's a real amalgamation of personalities going on. This inevitably results in some clashes and disagreements.

Former boxer Chris Eubank was particularly unimpressed by some of his new housemates, where he told them off for swearing so much, which already created tension just minutes into the series where terrified celebrities found it hard to stop swearing at their predicament.

In addition to this, we saw Love Island star Chloe Burrows freaking out on day one in a diary room style set up, explaining she didn't realize just how intense spending so much time in total darkness would be.

Given the format and the drama, it's not surprising that fans have been comparing Scared of the Dark to Big Brother, which is set to return on ITV.

This is like an extreme version of celebrity big brother in the dark. Amazing #ScaredOfTheDarkApril 16, 2023 See more

#ScaredOfTheDark is basically Celeb Big Brother in night vision. So we are loving it!April 16, 2023 See more

Very much enjoying what’s essentially Celebrity Big Brother in the Dark. #ScaredOfTheDarkApril 16, 2023 See more

Loving #ScaredOfTheDark already! It’s basically Big Brother in the dark but what a great concept! pic.twitter.com/kHu3NEYgSLApril 16, 2023 See more

“Big brother with the lights out..”#ScaredOfTheDark pic.twitter.com/OjUib7d6KbApril 16, 2023 See more

The first episode of Scared of the Dark introduced us to the eclectic mix of contestants, as we saw Nicola Adams, Chris Eubank, Paul Gascoigne, Chloe Burrows, Max George, Chris McCausland, and Donna Preston all arriving at the complex.

They had a few seconds to try and grab essentials like slippers and socks from a dark room while being attacked by obstacles, with some celebrities performing much better than others, meaning their stay would be more comfortable — in theory!

Meanwhile, eighth contestant Scarlett Moffatt came in much later where she was given infrared goggles and an earpiece with the challenge to stay completely unnoticed and live among her fellow celebrities.

Scared of the Dark runs until Thursday, April 20th on Channel 4 with episodes airing at 9 pm each evening. Episodes are also available via All4.