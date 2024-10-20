Oxygen's new true-crime special Serial Killer Capital: Los Angeles debuts tonight

The City of Angels has a hellish side, as proven by Oxygen's new true-crime documentary special Serial Killer Capital: Los Angeles. Premiering tonight, October 20 at 7pm Eastern Time, the two-hour special examines a series of brutal murders that wreaked havoc in South Los Angeles beginning in the 1980s and continuing through the early 2000s.

"The City of Angels became a city of horrors as a serial killer, whom authorities began referring to as the Southside Slayer, devastated the community. The bodies of women were discovered one after another—in alleys, on playgrounds, and even on the steps of an elementary school," reads the special's synopsis from Oxygen. "The investigators' worst fears were confirmed when they determined after years of working on the cases that there wasn't just one Southside Slayer, but four separate serial killers operating at the same time in the same place," a realization that set off a wave of panic and confusion within the city and police force.

However, law enforcement continued to work for decades to bring the killers to justice. "After the infamous OJ Simpson case in the 1990s, the Los Angeles Police Department invested millions of dollars into a new crime lab including DNA forensics," per Oxygen. "These new advancements drove the unending hunt for the killers, who police believe were responsible for over 100 murders."

The program will see families of the victims speak publicly about the crimes for the first time, along with first-hand survivor accounts and interviews with law enforcement who eventually found justice for many of the murdered women.



Serial Killer Capital: Los Angeles is the follow-up to Oxygen's 2022 special Serial Killer Capital: Baton Rouge, which was the most-watched new program of that year and detailed the horrific crimes committed by serial killers Sean Vincent Gillis, Derrick Todd Lee and Jeffrey Lee Guillory.

You can watch both of the aforementioned crime specials on Oxygen. The network is included with most cable packages but if you've cut the cord, you can tune into tonight's presentation of Serial Killer Capital: Los Angeles using a live TV streaming service that carries Oxygen, such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream. The special will also be available to stream for those with a Peacock subscription.