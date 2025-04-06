A doctor's dream job turns deadly in Lifetime's Sinister Surgeon, premiering tonight

The operating room of a hospital is always a scary place, but especially when the doctor performing the procedure might just be a murderer. Such is the case of the new TV thriller, Sinister Surgeon, premiering tonight on Lifetime.

A Tubi original that previously dropped on that free streaming service back in July 2024, Sinister Surgeon makes its chilling debut on Lifetime on Sunday, April 6 at 8pm Eastern Time. This murder mystery is set in the medical world: a young doctor has landed her dream job as the new resident at a Beverly Hills plastic surgery clinic. However, the exciting new gig quickly turns eerie when the clinic's patients start dying one by one. And their lives seemingly aren't ending because of natural causes or medical anomalies — no, horrifyingly, the practice's top cosmetic surgeon has been secretly murdering his patients.

Leading the cast of Sinister Surgeon is Samantha Neyland Trumbo (Tempted, Horror Noire) as the young MD Katelyn, with Anthony Montgomery (General Hospital, The Family Business) as her menacing boss Dr. Peterson. Rounding out the ensemble are fellow actors Alisa Allapach as Lori, Helena Mattsson as Dr. Nichols, Harry Jarvis as Brad, Justin Chu Cary as Detective Elliot, Ashley London as Jennifer, Shantel Jackson as Tracey and Jordyn Rolling as Sarah.

The 90-minute mystery thriller was directed by Jonathan Louis Lewis (Tenants, The Black Box), with a screenplay from writers Mary O'Neil (Tarot Curse, You Shouldn't Have Let Me In) and James Quinn.

To tune into the premiere of Sinister Surgeon tonight at 8pm, you're going to need access to the Lifetime network. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast tonight, don't fret: Sinister Surgeon will also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning tomorrow, Monday, April 7.

Sinister Surgeon | Official Trailer | A Tubi Original - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer of Sinister Surgeon before tuning into the new Lifetime thriller tonight.