‘Sex and the City’ sequel ‘And Just Like That ...’ gets December release

We knew the ladies of Sex and the City were coming back (well, three out of four), but now we know when they’ll be strutting the streets of New York City once again, at least generally. During a virtual presentation for HBO Max’s upcoming European market launch, an announcement trailer featuring Parker shared that the next chapter of Sex and the City, called And Just Like That ..., will premiere on the streaming service in December of this year.

Sex and the City was an immensely popular HBO series that ran for six seasons between 1998-2004 and starred Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattral. The series also spawned two movies.

Parker, Davis and Nixon, but not Cattral, are returning for what is being described as “a new chapter of Sex and the City.” The series will pick up with Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they have moved on from the challenges of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

Another Sex and the City alum, Chris North as Mr. Big, will also be returning for the new series, alongside new cast members that Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler.

The announcement trailer only features Parker addressing viewers and providing glimpses of some behind the scenes footage, but I’m sure fans will be excited to see the trio of actresses reunited once again on the streets of Manhattan. Watch the trailer below.

The announcement for And Just Like That … was just one of the reveals during HBO Max’s presentation for the European market. They also showed the first teaser trailer for the anticipated Game of Thrones prequel House of Dragons and a clip from the John Cena-led series Peacemaker, which is based off his character from The Suicide Squad.

In addition to the footage, the HBO Max revealed its price for the new European markets (Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Spain this year, more in 2022), with special offers available as the service is introduced (read more via The Hollywood Reporter ). and that it would commit to a 45-day theatrical window for Warner Bros. movies before debuting them on the streaming service; something the U.S. version will revert to in 2022.

If you’re excited about And Just Like That ... and want to relive some of your favorite moments from the original Sex and the City series, you can watch all of its epsiodes on HBO Max.