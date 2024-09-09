Silent Witness hints Nikki and Jack could split
Silent Witness fans are hoping for a Nikki and Jack wedding, but could their relationship fail?
The makers of Silent Witness have dropped a hint that the upcoming series will see trouble ahead for Dr Nikki Alexander and Jack Hodgson's relationship.
The latest series ended with Nikki (Emilia Fox) accepting a marriage proposal from Jack (David Caves) and fans are hoping that Silent Witness season 28, which is due to air next year on BBC One, will see the pair tie the knot.
However, via IMDB we now have episode titles for the new series and the final two-part story is titled "I Believe in Love… What Else Can I Do?".
That title could be seen as being taken from Carly Simon's 1987 song "Coming Around Again". The song is thought to be about enjoying a belief in love despite losing it — is Nikki going to lose Jack?
It could signify that the characters go their own ways after the failure of their relationship but are still optimistic they can each find love in the future.
The song was penned for the movie Heartburn starring Meryl Streep and Jack Nicholson, which is about a doomed marriage. Not a great sign again for Nikki and Jack!
Now, a more positive spin on the song reference is that it's referring to Nikki's many past romantic failings but this time the love is for real. What does seem clear from the title of the two-part story is that these will be key episodes for the future of Nikki and Jack.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
It would be a huge blow for Silent Witness fans if the pair did split. The final moments of Silent Witness season 27 episode 10 saw Jack finally asking Nikki to marry him.
"I can't imagine a day without you, I can't. Will you marry me Nikki?," he asked. To which she kissed him and replied: "Yes".
But what does the future hold for the pair? Emilia Fox will return as Dr Nikki Alexander, a part she's played since 2004. David Caves will be back as Jack Hodgson. We also expect Alastair Michael to again play Velvy, with Aki Omoshaybi as Gabriel. Plus Rhiannon May as Cara.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!