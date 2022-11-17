Sky Sports icon Chris Kamara to make a 'very personal' documentary after health diagnosis

Chris Kamara will give viewers some insight into his recent diagnosis of Apraxia of Speech (AOS) in a new ITV documentary, it has been confirmed.

The football pundit has been an iconic name in football for years, best known for working alongside Jeff Stelling on Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday programme, but recently he opened up to fans about his speech condition that can sometimes affect his job as a presenter.

While he has continued to work as a presenter, Chris Kamara recently stepped down from Sky Sports after 24 years, following plenty of Premier League commentary and laughs, and has admitted he can find it "difficult" to watch himself on TV following the diagnosis.

Speaking about the project, called Chris Kamara: Lost for Words, the football legend said: "This documentary is a very personal one for me. I am really keen to raise awareness about Apraxia of Speech/Dyspraxia. Little is known about it which makes the diagnosis so much harder to navigate."

He added: "Hopefully by sharing my story it will raise awareness and also help people who may also be living with this condition by showing them that there are ways to manage it and to still live a fulfilling life."

Chris Kamara worked for Sky Sports for over 20 years. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Triple Brew Media's Ben Shephard, who is helping to bring the documentary to life, added: "This is an important story to tell. As a close friend and colleague of Kammy's, I've seen first-hand the challenges that he's been dealing with since his diagnosis.

"Kammy has always been a huge role model to so many people and with this programme we hope to shine a light on AOS, to bring more awareness but also provide hope to those who may also be living with Apraxia."

Chris first opened up about his diagnosis in March 2022, when he announced the news on social media, and explained that it can vary depending on the day. In his tweet, he wrote: "Just wanted to let a few of you know who tweeted me today that I am ok ish.

"Alongside my Thyroid problem I have developed Apraxia of Speech & have been working to get my speech back to normal. Some days it can be a little slow and some days it’s normal. Hopefully I can beat this!"

Just wanted to let a few of you know who tweeted me today that I am ok ish. Alongside my Thyroid problem I have developed Apraxia of Speech & have been working to get my speech back to normal. Some days it can be a little slow and some days it’s normal. Hopefully I can beat this!March 19, 2022 See more

We don't have a release date for Chris Kamara: Lost for Words yet, but it's set to air on ITV over the coming months. We'll keep you updated when we have more information about the documentary.