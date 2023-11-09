Sky's early Black Friday streaming deal saves you over £120 on Netflix and more

Even though the true Black Friday date is Friday, November 24, many companies like to jump the gun and offer deals early, and Sky TV gets the distinction of being the first streaming service to enjoy a nice big discount.

This debut Black Friday streaming deal gets you £7 off per month for two of the most popular streaming packages; these are both 18-month contracts so you're saving £125 on each over the year and a half.

Both plans offer the Sky Entertainment bundle: that's all of Sky TV's core channels plus the streaming service Netflix. The first bundle also includes the Sky Stream streaming box, and it cots you £19 per month (down from £26), and the latter bundles in the Sky Glass smart TV, and that costs £33 per month (down from £40).

The two Sky TV early Black Friday deals

Sky Stream, Sky TV & Netflix: £19 per month (was £26 per month)

Get yourself an all-inclusive streaming bundle with this Sky deal which gets you a streaming dongle and the basic Sky TV package. With £7 off the package is a lot more affordable than usual, and if you want Sky Cinema as part of the bundle, that's an option too:

Sky Stream, Sky Cinema, Sky TV & Netflix with 2 free Vue tickets monthly: £30 per month (was £37 per month)

Sky Glass, Sky TV & Netflix: £33 per month (was £40 per month)

You can get yourself Sky's streaming service plus Netflix alongside a 4K smart TV for a big discount, equalling £125 over the 18-month contract. This above price is for the 43-inch TV, but it's £5 more per month for 55-inch and another £5 extra for the giant 65-incher.

Which Sky TV early Black Friday deal should you buy?

Want to know which Sky TV deal to buy? It depends on whether you own a telly that you're happy with.

The Sky Stream bundle only provides you a streaming dongle, that you can plug into the HDMI port of your current TV. If you don't want a new set, and already own a perfectly good one (that has a free HMDI port), then this is the one to opt for.

You can go for the Sky Cinema version of this deal if you're a big movie buff. It offers lots of movie-oriented live TV channels and access to a catalog of films that you might not be able to stream elsewhere. The addition of 2 free Vue tickets a month is just the cherry on top.

If you think you need a new TV, then the Sky Glass bundle is better for you. That's because it includes a feature-flush 4K smart TV which by all accounts is very good. Normally the TV costs £699 but you pay it off over the course of your contract. Unlike many TVs the set is available in quite a few different colours, so if you've always wanted a pink telly, you're sorted.

All of these options include Netflix Basic, and if you're already on the streamer, you have the ability to seamlessly transition over your account. So don't let your existing streaming subscription get in the way!