Sling TV subscribers and earnings

Sling TV Q1 2020 (May 7, 2020)

Dish Network — the parent company of Sling TV — on May 7, 2020 announced its first-quarter earnings for 2020. Here's what you need to know.

Sling TV is now down to 2.311 million subscribers after losing 281,000 for the quarter.

That's the second straight quarter of losses, after reaching a peak of 2.686 million subscribers in Q3 2019.

That leaves Sling tied for no better than second place in terms of subscribers in the United States . YouTube TV has more than 2 million subscribers, but we don't know how many more than that.

Sling TV Q4 2019 (Feb. 19, 2020)

Dish Network — parent company of Sling TV — on Feb. 19, 2020 announced its Q4 2019 earnings and year-end results. Here's what you need to know.

Sling TV now has 2.59 million subscribers, down from 2.686 at the end of the third quarter. (That's a loss of 96,000 subs.)

That puts Sling TV squarely in at least a tie for second place in terms of subscribers in the United States. YouTube TV has reported more than 2 million subscribers.

Sling added 175,000 net subscribers in 2019, down from 205,000 in 2018.

As part of the approval of the T-Mobile/Sprint merger, Dish Network is getting into the mobile business, having picked up Sprint's prepaid holdings like Boost and Virgin Mobile, and it'll get T-Mobile's prepaid business as well.

Dish is required to have nationwide prepaid service up and running within a year of the closing of the Sprint/T-Mobile deal.

Sling TV Q3 2019 earnings (Nov. 7, 2019)

Dish Network — which owns Sling TV — today issued its earnings report for the third quarter of 2019. Here's what you need to know:

Sling TV now has 2.686 million subscribers, with a net addition of 214,000 subs.

By comparison, Sling added 26,000 net subscriptions in Q3 2018.

Sling's total number of subscribers is up about 316,000 — a little more than 13 percent — from Q3 2018.

Average revenue per user continues to drop because Sling TV subscribers buy less-expensive programming than Dish TV subscribers.

Dish notes that what it paid for programming actually decreased a little in Q3 when AT&T and Fox pulled some channels from Sling's service .

Sling TV Q2 2019 earnings (July 29, 2019)

Dish Network — Sling TV's parent company — today released its earnings report for the second quarter of 2019. Here's what you need to know:

There are now some 2.472 million Sling TV subscribers.

That's an addition of about 48,000 Sling subscribers for the quarter.

Sling has added about 55,000 net subscribers this year.

It added 132,000 net subscribers in the first six months of 2018.

Sling noted the loss of Fox Regional Sports Networks

(Its users also noticed.)

Sling TV Q1 2019 earnings (May 3, 2019)

Dish Network — the parent company of Sling — on released its earnings report for the first quarter of 2019. Here's what you need to know:

Dish Network as a hole is still bleeding pay-TV subscribers, shedding 259,000 in the first three months of the year. It lost 94,000 in the first three months of 2018.

Those losses were (slightly) offset by the addition of 7,000 Sling subscribers.

(And that doesn't count people currently on a free trial.)

Sling TV now has a total of 2.424 million subscribers.

That's still enough to keep it No. 1 in our list of the largest live streaming providers .

Sling TV Q4 2018 earnings (Feb. 13, 2019)

Dish Network has released its Q4 2018 and year-end earnings .

Here's what you need to know:

Sling TV now has some 2.417 million subscribers, up from 2.37 million at the close of the previous quarter.

That's still more than any other streaming service.

Sling added approximately 205,000 net subscribers for all of 2018, down from 711,000 in 2017.

Dish says that's mostly from increased competition, "and due to a higher number of customer disconnects on a larger Sling TV subscriber base."

And it blames that , at least in part, on "the impact from Univision and AT&T's removal of certain of their channels from our programming lineup."

Specifically, it points to AT&T removing HBO and Cinemax as an option for Sling customers in October 2018.

(AT&T, of course, owns DirecTV Now, which directly competes with Sling TV.)

Dish lost a total of approximately 920,000 net pay TV subscribers in 2018.

Sling TV Q3 2018 earnings (Nov. 11, 2018)

Dish Network — the parent company of Sling TV — today announced its third-quarter earnings. Here's what you need to know:

Sling added approximately 26,000 subscribers for July through October. (It added 41,000 subscribers in Q2, and 91,000 in Q1.)

That brings Sling up to some 2.37 million subscribers in total.

Total subscribers to Dish Networks' pay service — which includes its satellite service — fell from just under 13 million to 10.286 million total subscribers.

That's a loss of 341,000 pay subscribers in the third quarter.

Net pay-TV subscribers declined approximately 341,000 in the third quarter, compared with an increase of approximately 16,000 in the third quarter 2017.

That's more than a 2,000 percent increase in net losses year over year.

Dish's net income was $432 million for the third quarter 2018, up from $297 million during the same quarter in 2017.

Dish Network's 2018 year-to-date revenue totaled $10.31 billion, compared with $10.91 billion in revenue from the same period last year.

What's that mean for you as a subscriber? Not much, really, though Sling has (like other providers) implemented a price increase earlier this year.